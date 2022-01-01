Этот курс для начинающих поможет на начальных этапах изучения Python для обработки и анализа данных, а также программирования в целом. Python — один из самых популярных языков программирования в мире, и сегодня очень востребованы специалисты, умеющие применять основы Python для создания бизнес-решений в различных сферах.
Python: обработка и анализ данных и ИИIBM
About this Course
What you will learn
Создадите свою первую программу на Python
Изучите основы Python, структуры данных Python и принципы работы с данными в Python
Ознакомитесь с функциями, объектами и классами Python
Получите навыки работы на одном из самых популярных в мире языков программирования
Skills you will gain
- Euler'S Totient Function
- Python Programming
- Matrices
- relative change and difference
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Основы Python
Структуры данных Python
Основы программирования на Python
Работа с данными в Python
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
How can I earn an IBM Badge?
What will I learn in this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.