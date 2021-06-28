En este curso aprenderá cómo comenzar rápida y fácilmente con la Inteligencia Artificial utilizando IBM Watson. Comprenderá cómo funciona Watson, se familiarizará con sus casos de uso y ejemplos de clientes de la vida real, y se le presentarán varios de los servicios de inteligencia artificial de Watson de IBM que permiten a cualquiera aplicar fácilmente la inteligencia artificial y crear aplicaciones inteligentes. También trabajará con varios servicios de Watson para demostrar la IA en acción.
About this Course
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Conceptos básicos de Python
Estructuras de datos de Python
Fundamentos de programación de Python
Trabajando con datos en Python
Reviews
- 5 stars81.13%
- 4 stars15.09%
- 3 stars1.88%
- 1 star1.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON PARA DATA SCIENCE Y AI
Es un gran curso ya que ensenia las bases de Python para poder manipular los diferentes datos y las fuentes de estos como un archivo txt o CSV.
Muy bueno y completo, con un curso final donde tienes oportunidad de aplicar lo aprendido
Me parece estupendo el curso, pero no me agrada tener que depender de otras personas para que se complete el curso.
mejorar las traducciones a español y incluir lista de ejercicios con respuestas para poder practicar ademas de los laboratorios
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.