AS
May 21, 2021
I enjoyed this course of the "Qualitative Data Collection Methods." That was interesting and useful, thank you very much Mrs Karen and the whole team! My best regards to you, Ashot Sargsyan!
JD
Feb 2, 2021
This course was helpful and it enhances the degree of data collection methods.\n\nEnthusiastic and skilled professor delivered the course.\n\nJohn Paco Dradria
By Ashot S•
May 22, 2021
By John P D•
Feb 3, 2021
By Aleksandrs G•
Feb 28, 2021
I have completed this course to recall and refine my knowledge on qualitative research as a part of my preparation for Master's thesis. I liked the presentation of the course which condenses basic points on qualitative data collection methods most used in public health research. Video lectures are accompanied by reading materials providing tips and guidelines on the subject. I recommend this course to everyone who is up to checking and improving his understanding of applied qualitative data collection.
By Manjit K C•
Oct 23, 2020
First of all i would like to thank the course Instructor Prof. Karen Andes for being so effective and efficient in delivering the course so wonderfully. She made learning so simple and enjoyable. I wish to recommend this course to the students of Social Research. Thanks to the Emory University, Georgia, USA for giving this opportunity to take this course for free.
By BURCU M T•
Feb 14, 2021
The course enriched mye with hands-on information about qualitative methodology of focus group, structred and semi-structred observation and interviewing . Thank you for all the contributers.
By Aravind G•
Dec 7, 2021
This is a very helpful and fun course that provides valuable qualitative research skills.
By ibanda h a•
Dec 26, 2021
nice teaching style, short easy to understand video lesson.
By Jackson G d S•
Mar 26, 2021
Excellent course!
By NUSRIN C K•
Oct 21, 2020
Really nice course