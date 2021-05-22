Chevron Left
This course presents a detailed overview of qualitative methods of data collection, including observation, interviews, and focus group discussions. We will start with an in-depth overview of each method, explore how to plan for data collection, including developing data collection guides, and discuss techniques for managing data collection. For observation, we’ll focus on approaches with low levels of interaction with people and the environment (e.g. non-participant observation). We’ll talk about note-taking strategies, the use of observation guides, and approaches to writing up fieldnotes. For interviews, we’ll discuss development of effective question guides and demonstrate interviewing techniques. For focus group discussions, we’ll highlight moderation strategies and how to integrate activities into question guides to promote interaction in the group setting. Finally, we’ll briefly discuss the transcription process for recorded interviews and focus group discussions. Learners of this course will not only be able to put what they learn into practice, but they'll also develop a portfolio of qualitative research materials for career advancement....

AS

May 21, 2021

I enjoyed this course of the "Qualitative Data Collection Methods." That was interesting and useful, thank you very much Mrs Karen and the whole team! My best regards to you, Ashot Sargsyan!

JD

Feb 2, 2021

This course was helpful and it enhances the degree of data collection methods.\n\nEnthusiastic and skilled professor delivered the course.\n\nJohn Paco Dradria

By Aleksandrs G

Feb 28, 2021

I have completed this course to recall and refine my knowledge on qualitative research as a part of my preparation for Master's thesis. I liked the presentation of the course which condenses basic points on qualitative data collection methods most used in public health research. Video lectures are accompanied by reading materials providing tips and guidelines on the subject. I recommend this course to everyone who is up to checking and improving his understanding of applied qualitative data collection.

By Manjit K C

Oct 23, 2020

First of all i would like to thank the course Instructor Prof. Karen Andes for being so effective and efficient in delivering the course so wonderfully. She made learning so simple and enjoyable. I wish to recommend this course to the students of Social Research. Thanks to the Emory University, Georgia, USA for giving this opportunity to take this course for free.

By BURCU M T

Feb 14, 2021

The course enriched mye with hands-on information about qualitative methodology of focus group, structred and semi-structred observation and interviewing . Thank you for all the contributers.

By Aravind G

Dec 7, 2021

This is a very helpful and fun course that provides valuable qualitative research skills.

By ibanda h a

Dec 26, 2021

nice teaching style, short easy to understand video lesson.

By Jackson G d S

Mar 26, 2021

Excellent course!

By NUSRIN C K

Oct 21, 2020

Really nice course

