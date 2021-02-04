About this Course

What you will learn

  • Design a qualitative research project to respond to specific public health problems/questions.

  • Design strategies and instruments for qualitative data collection linked to study objectives and appropriate for the population of interest.

  • Address ethical concerns in qualitative research design and implementation.

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Qualitative Research

Week 2

Qualitative Methods

Week 3

Objective-Driven Design

Week 4

Methods, Population, Sampling, & Recruitment

About the Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization

Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health

