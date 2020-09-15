Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Qualitative Research Design by Emory University

4.8
stars
64 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces qualitative research, compares and contrasts qualitative and quantitative research approaches, and provides an overview of qualitative methods for data collection. It outlines a step-by-step approach to qualitative research design that begins by identifying a public health topic of interest, works to hone in on a specific research problem, and then specifies research questions, objectives, and specific aims. The course emphasizes the iterative nature of research design in qualitative inquiry and highlights the importance of specifying a population of interest, an appropriate sampling strategy, and potential approaches to recruitment. It introduces the relationship between these considerations and key concepts such as saturation and transferability in qualitative research. Finally, the course considers ethical concerns specific to qualitative research and potential solutions. Learners of this course will not only be able to put what they learn into practice, but they'll also develop a portfolio of qualitative research materials for career advancement....

By Sheng-Ta T

Sep 15, 2020

Good introduction to qualitative research. The course is easy to understand, so beginners need not worry.

By Maureen A

Feb 5, 2021

Dr. Karen's videos are on point. I Loved the course

By Elvira R

Nov 24, 2020

I really loved and learned a lot from the course. The only thing I did not like, nor felt comfortable doing were the peer-graded exercises. Some people submit things that do not relate and I found no way to do something about it in the Coursera platform. I believe it is better if one can do it at our own pace and responsibility.

By kamal s

Feb 5, 2021

highly productive and a good source of learning. Thank you very much for organizing this professional platform for learners of enhancing their skills and knowledge.

By Asadullah L

Oct 29, 2021

A very wonderful course with a deep insight in to the qualitative research prospective

By Venkatachala S N

May 18, 2021

Given me in depth knowledge on Qualitative Analysis and design

By John P D

Dec 31, 2020

Dear Professor,

I would like to thank you for the quality of the course delivered, which was much appreciated. We have learned more about staff related to the qualitative research design, which is based on conducted research in any field.

A happy new year and meet in the next course.

John Paco Dradria

By Kenya E

Sep 10, 2021

T​his course offers more in-depth learning that I wouldn't have gotten via my Epidemiology course. I'm centered on both creating qualititative study designs and having that quantitiatve design, so this course was able to offer me insight and perspective into qualitative study design

By ana c

Mar 10, 2021

It has been very useful for my research, interesting and well-paced through the weeks. I like the videos and the selected lectures which I can use from now on. I recommend this course

By Patti O

Sep 29, 2021

Enjoyed the content and resources provided. Assignments were fair and helpful in helping to apply what was learned from the lectures/reading.

By Shekhar M

Jul 16, 2021

Excellent Course. Improved my understanding of Qualitative Research Design through actually doing it for my research.

By Teresa A

Apr 4, 2022

The instructor was very eloquent and good at explaining concepts.

By MBOUMESSIEYI N P A

Oct 4, 2021

that was of the good courses. I'm so happy, I want to learn more

By Iqra w

Mar 22, 2022

It is imformative and very very much skillful.

By Carya M

May 9, 2022

Enjoyable succint, research focused course.

By Jody D

Apr 8, 2022

V​ery good , the pacing was just right

By WARAPHORN Y

Feb 19, 2022

This is very good course for beginner

By Nadlada T

Apr 4, 2021

Good course and useful resources

By Shuang J

Feb 22, 2021

It opens a door

By Dr. J B

Apr 26, 2022

good a

By Char S

Feb 5, 2021

Very intensive course, more than what I was expecting, but I have learned a great deal and now am able to assist more at work when a research project is starting.

