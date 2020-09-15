KS
Feb 4, 2021
highly productive and a good source of learning. Thank you very much for organizing this professional platform for learners of enhancing their skills and knowledge.
PO
Sep 28, 2021
Enjoyed the content and resources provided. Assignments were fair and helpful in helping to apply what was learned from the lectures/reading.
By Sheng-Ta T•
Sep 15, 2020
Good introduction to qualitative research. The course is easy to understand, so beginners need not worry.
By Maureen A•
Feb 5, 2021
Dr. Karen's videos are on point. I Loved the course
By Elvira R•
Nov 24, 2020
I really loved and learned a lot from the course. The only thing I did not like, nor felt comfortable doing were the peer-graded exercises. Some people submit things that do not relate and I found no way to do something about it in the Coursera platform. I believe it is better if one can do it at our own pace and responsibility.
By kamal s•
Feb 5, 2021
highly productive and a good source of learning. Thank you very much for organizing this professional platform for learners of enhancing their skills and knowledge.
By Asadullah L•
Oct 29, 2021
A very wonderful course with a deep insight in to the qualitative research prospective
By Venkatachala S N•
May 18, 2021
Given me in depth knowledge on Qualitative Analysis and design
By John P D•
Dec 31, 2020
Dear Professor,
I would like to thank you for the quality of the course delivered, which was much appreciated. We have learned more about staff related to the qualitative research design, which is based on conducted research in any field.
A happy new year and meet in the next course.
John Paco Dradria
By Kenya E•
Sep 10, 2021
This course offers more in-depth learning that I wouldn't have gotten via my Epidemiology course. I'm centered on both creating qualititative study designs and having that quantitiatve design, so this course was able to offer me insight and perspective into qualitative study design
By ana c•
Mar 10, 2021
It has been very useful for my research, interesting and well-paced through the weeks. I like the videos and the selected lectures which I can use from now on. I recommend this course
By Patti O•
Sep 29, 2021
Enjoyed the content and resources provided. Assignments were fair and helpful in helping to apply what was learned from the lectures/reading.
By Shekhar M•
Jul 16, 2021
Excellent Course. Improved my understanding of Qualitative Research Design through actually doing it for my research.
By Teresa A•
Apr 4, 2022
The instructor was very eloquent and good at explaining concepts.
By MBOUMESSIEYI N P A•
Oct 4, 2021
that was of the good courses. I'm so happy, I want to learn more
By Iqra w•
Mar 22, 2022
It is imformative and very very much skillful.
By Carya M•
May 9, 2022
Enjoyable succint, research focused course.
By Jody D•
Apr 8, 2022
Very good , the pacing was just right
By WARAPHORN Y•
Feb 19, 2022
This is very good course for beginner
By Nadlada T•
Apr 4, 2021
Good course and useful resources
By Shuang J•
Feb 22, 2021
It opens a door
By Dr. J B•
Apr 26, 2022
good a
By Char S•
Feb 5, 2021
Very intensive course, more than what I was expecting, but I have learned a great deal and now am able to assist more at work when a research project is starting.