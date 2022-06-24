Learner Reviews & Feedback for Roe v. Wade Teach-Out by University of Michigan
About the Course
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision that struck down Roe v. Wade, a ruling that had guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion for the past 49 years.
This Teach-Out will look at the history of reproductive rights in the United States and the ramifications of the ruling – legally, medically, politically, and more. It will also touch on the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion earlier in 2022. The goal of the Teach-Out is to bring diverse perspectives of both experts and learners together for rich and thoughtful discourse....