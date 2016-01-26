This course uses the lives, ideals and achievements of Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt to create the idea of a Rooseveltian century. It is about doing research, analyzing primary sources, and connecting all this information with a coherent and logical interpretation. It is an invitation to think critically and historically, and it wants to give you a glimpse of what it means to be a historian at work.
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
This module focuses on the foundational elements of this course. It explores the biographies of the 3Rs, their public achievements, and what motivated them to become the major public figures that we recognise today. The overall learning goal is to make students aware of the connections between the bios of the 3Rs and the rise of the U.S. as a global power in the twentieth century.
This module focuses on the concept of security and how each of the Roosevelts understood it and defined it in their own way. Students will learn the distinction between national, social, and human security and will assess the influence of the 3Rs in expanding the meaning of security and how we use the word today.
This module focuses on the concepts of equality and social justice. Students will learn to identify how the 3Rs contributed to the promotion of social, political and economic equality and will be able to recognize their most lasting achievements in securing equality and social justice in the United States and around the world.
This module focuses on the ideas and ideals of freedom that the 3Rs promoted throughout their lives. Students will see how the 3Rs put forward a multi-dimensional understanding of freedom, covering many different rights and liberties.
