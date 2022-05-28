About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need to have any experience in sales, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to manage for sales enablement through alignment of the sales and marketing teams

  • Strategies for making connections with your buyers

  • How to enable continued customer success, even after the sale

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Content Creation
  • Customer Success
  • Sales
  • Sales Enablement
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Adopting a Sales Enablement Mentality

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Managing for Sales Enablement

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Making the Connection with Your Buyer

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 88 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Using Content as a Sales Tool

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

