Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sales Enablement by HubSpot Academy
About the Course
This course lays out the skills and knowledge necessary to develop a marketing-driven sales enablement strategy, for beginners or those looking to hone their skills. You’ll learn the basics of sales enablement, and how to align your marketing and sales team under the same strategy and goals. You’ll learn ways to make the connection with your buyers and use content as an effective sales tool. The course will teach you about automation tools to use in your sales enablement strategy and about how to enable continued customer success after a sale.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Describe what sales enablement is and why it's important
• Create a vision and goal that can motivate and align sales and marketing teams
• Develop a lead qualification framework
• Create an SLA
• Plan and run effective ‘smarketing’ meetings
• Identify your target audience
• Develop a buyer persona
• Use the jobs-to-be-done framework to understand your buyer
• Create a hero statement to connect with your buyer
• Develop a content strategy to increase your sales team efficiency and velocity
• Plan a company-wide content creation initiative
• Write impactful content
• Enable ongoing customer success
• Identify technology needs for sales enablement
• Develop your technology strategy for sales enablement
This course will help you build a solid foundation for developing a sales enablement strategy and working effectively with your sales and marketing teams. The course is intended for anyone interested in jumpstarting their career in sales - whether you’re changing careers and looking for an entry-level role, or want to hone your skills in your current role as a sales representative. It does not require any background knowledge or experience to get started.
Throughout the course, you will complete exercises that allow you to apply the skills you have learned in a practical way, such as evaluating a lead qualification framework, planning a “smarketing” meeting, creating a buyer persona, and writing an email to potential customers. You will compile your work and submit it as a project at the end of the course....