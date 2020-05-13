In Course 3 of the Art of Sales Specialization, you will learn how to give great presentations with dashing style and self-confidence. You will also learn how to ask the looming closing question. Finally, you will learn how to develop your brand and go above and beyond for your clients.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Presenting with Panache
In Week 1 we will look at what makes a presentation magnetic. Many of us find ourselves giving presentations in various forms and speaking to groups. The frequency of presenting increases as we move through our career. We will look more broadly at what makes up a successful presentation, and the key elements that set it apart from an average presentation.
Week 2: Will You Marry Me?
Closing a deal is not as scary as many people make it out to be. How do you do close without feeling awkward or coming across as manipulative? We will challenge the notion that closing is a technique that salespeople have to learn.
Week 3: Falling in Love with Brand You
As salespeople, we must care as much about post-sale discipline and skill as we do the sale itself. This requires entirely new skills and disciplines. So once you’ve won the customer, how do you get them to fall in love?
About the The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Close more deals and improve the performance of any sales team. The Art of Sales Specialization is designed to make you more effective and efficient as you pursue your sales goals. Understand how to stand out in the crowd, attract customers, and build support for your initiatives within your company. Knowing how to “get to yes” is a crucial skill that can improve many facets of your life. Prepare to be tested, taught, and transformed as you learn to locate new customers and get great results.
