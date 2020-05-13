About this Course

12,945 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Presenting with Panache

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 11 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Will You Marry Me?

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Week 3: Falling in Love with Brand You

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SALES PITCH AND CLOSING

View all reviews

About the The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization

The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder