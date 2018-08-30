C
May 10, 2020
It was highly recommended as a powerful training course and it shared experiences by experts to enhance selling skills organised by Mr. Craig Wortmann.
NT
Dec 12, 2021
Wow, this course had some great insights that would help me make sales presentations and close deals better in the future. Thanks a lot Prof. Craig.
By Antonio C V G•
Aug 30, 2018
Courses 1 and 2 of the specialisation are excellent!
Unfortunalty this is not the casee for course 3.
Although it provides with a very good tool the "win/loss debrief", which I liked a lot, the "closing" part is not at the level of my expectations. Actually it's quite weak.
Anyway, the toolkit provided through the 3 courses is very useful and powerful, in spite of not being complete.
By Ahmed A S•
Nov 13, 2018
Great course and highly recommend to complete the whole specialization
By Vijay R•
Oct 7, 2019
Worth the 4 stars any day. But is it worth 5 stars? Debatable. The assignments are not intense enough to give additional joy. I have done many other courses which made me wait for the next assignment. Here it was the opposite
By Alberto C•
Jun 20, 2020
I was looking for a Sales course, this is not my first experience with Coursera. I got some certificates in 2016, to be honest with you I cannot say to be fully satisfied, I decided to give up. After four years, I had a look to some online Sales courses and at the end I decided to enroll to this one by watching a Craig's video. He is the Professor for whole course and the full Specialization, he is magnetic, he allowed me to understand concepts that I was unable to learn by reading books. I want to share my life experience of yesterday, having a drink with a friend of mine, we were at open air and we had a talking to a person close to us. This person introduced himself as a Biotechnologies Professor with experiences spent to international universities, he was just a bit proud of himself. He started talking about history, mainly with my friend and he started complaining with him. I said to me: this is my fish! I just started with a couple of impact questions, only with these I have been able to catch his attention, he turned his face and his whole body towards me. What about the rest? I had an experience like have a remote control in my hands, this is powerful! This is a message for Craig: here you have my personal standing ovation for you!!!
I'll be happy to receive your feedback. Alberto :)
By Chong K F•
May 11, 2020
It was highly recommended as a powerful training course and it shared experiences by experts to enhance selling skills organised by Mr. Craig Wortmann.
By Violetta B•
Feb 1, 2021
Great course! I definitely suggested to everyone that would like to develop their skills on sales! Great Job Craig!
By Mauro R•
Apr 4, 2021
Great course! Totally recommended to people that want to upgrade their sales skills!
By Jorge V•
Oct 30, 2018
Great Course! Very useful concepts. Great tools.
By BEY G K•
May 10, 2020
Interested and great course
By Sharjeel F•
Oct 31, 2018
Excellent learning platform
By Kacper G•
Aug 7, 2019
It was perfect
By Aidar•
Jan 17, 2019
Thank you!
By Charis C•
May 29, 2020
I strongly recommend this course, and the entire Specialisation! It helps to build a toolbox, improving skills in sales.
The specific course could be a bit longer, providing more examples on closing and presenting.
The instructor, Craig Wortmann, is outstanding - all the videos are an example of how to deliver clear messages during a presentation!
By Edwin D S d L•
Dec 11, 2020
This course helps hone the vital skills of pitching, presentation and closing, and complements this with strategies for receiving and getting feedback and tools for keeping a tally of wins and loses along the way in order to be able to improve continuously.
By Nisarg T•
Dec 13, 2021
Wow, this course had some great insights that would help me make sales presentations and close deals better in the future. Thanks a lot Prof. Craig.
By Mohammad R•
Jun 5, 2021
You know Sales already. This course teaches you to pitch and close it. Interesting and motivating.
By Magdiel A M R•
Oct 25, 2021
This is an excellent tool and great advice for making a great penache in the selling industry.
By Lucian M•
May 11, 2021
This course has been Very motivational. You learn to be the best you can be...
By Karl E K•
Jul 6, 2020
You will learn key elements of delivering powerful presentations!
By Rigoberto U•
Oct 25, 2021
It was a great experience but I don´t have my certificate yet
By Siti N b B•
May 14, 2020
Very good course to help us to branding ourselves in workplace
By Kehinde D•
May 10, 2020
I had an insightful learning session with this course.
By Carlo J•
Jun 28, 2020
Very informative, Im very happy with the course.
By Tania E P C•
Oct 25, 2021
It was an amazing experience to learn with you.
By TEE S L•
May 1, 2020
Excellent course designed for sales person.