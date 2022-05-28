In this course, you will use your business data and identify key metrics in order to report on sales with HubSpot’s dashboards. First, you will learn how to operate a data-driven business and how to audit, clean, and organize your data within HubSpot’s CRM. You will then learn to identify the key metrics used to analyze your data on sales and customer service success, within the stages of the Inbound Methodology. This will cover types of testing, using the Sales Hub tools, and reporting in each stage of the methodology. Next, you will walk through the steps to create a visually compelling custom report in HubSpot’s dashboards, including learning the best practices for data visualization. Finally, the course will culminate in a project that asks you to apply your skills in reporting data on the dashboard.
Learners don't need sales or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.
How to audit, clean, and organize your data with HubSpot’s CRM platform
Identify and analyze key metrics for sales effectiveness and customer service success according to your business goals
How to create custom reports on the HubSpot dashboard with compelling data visualizations
- Data Management
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Data Analysis
- Sales
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Data-Driven Business Foundation
In the first week you will learn the importance of using data to drive your decision making and goals for your business. You’ll be introduced to the concept of the Golden Circle Framework for defining your business purpose as well as how to fulfill your purpose with a SWOT analysis. You’ll also learn how to set SMART goals. In the second lesson you’ll learn how to use HubSpot CRM to organize your data into records and create custom contact properties.
Use Reporting to Drive Success
This week you will explore the attract, engage, and delight stages of lead management. You’ll learn key metrics to ensure your marketing content is attracting your target persona. You’ll also learn how to analyze your sales data and customer service success metrics to evaluate the success of your product.
Dashboards and Custom Reports
This week is a deep dive into creating custom reports and compelling dashboards in HubSpot. You’ll learn how to engage with HubSpot’s tools to organize and display all the data you’ve collected. You’ll learn how to use HubSpot to create visually appealing dashboards and reports that will help you communicate your findings effectively.
Reporting with Hubspot: Application
The focus in the final week is the application of your new knowledge with your course project in which you will combine all the exercises you have completed throughout the course and submit them for peer review.
About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Whether you're completely new to sales and looking to start a new career, or you want to grow in your current sales role, this five-course career training program from the inbound sales experts at HubSpot can help you reach your career goals.
