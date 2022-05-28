About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need sales or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to audit, clean, and organize your data with HubSpot’s CRM platform

  • Identify and analyze key metrics for sales effectiveness and customer service success according to your business goals

  • How to create custom reports on the HubSpot dashboard with compelling data visualizations

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Data Analysis
  • Sales
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need sales or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

HubSpot Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Data-Driven Business Foundation

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 82 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Use Reporting to Drive Success

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 12 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Dashboards and Custom Reports

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Reporting with Hubspot: Application

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 2 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate

HubSpot Sales Representative

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder