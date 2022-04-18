Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sales Reporting with HubSpot by HubSpot Academy
About the Course
In this course, you will use your business data and identify key metrics in order to report on sales with HubSpot’s dashboards. First, you will learn how to operate a data-driven business and how to audit, clean, and organize your data within HubSpot’s CRM. You will then learn to identify the key metrics used to analyze your data on sales and customer service success, within the stages of the Inbound Methodology. This will cover types of testing, using the Sales Hub tools, and reporting in each stage of the methodology. Next, you will walk through the steps to create a visually compelling custom report in HubSpot’s dashboards, including learning the best practices for data visualization. Finally, the course will culminate in a project that asks you to apply your skills in reporting data on the dashboard.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Set data-driven goals for a business
• Clean and organize your data in HubSpot
• Create custom contact properties in HubSpot
• Identify ways in which data can help improve the attraction of customers
• Identify key metrics for sales effectiveness analysis
• Analyze sales content
• Explain the importance and the steps involved in forecasting using sales hub
• Identify key customer service success metrics
• Evaluate customer service success
• Create a custom report in HubSpot
• Describe data visualization best practices
• Create a visually compelling dashboard in HubSpot
• Demonstrate the use of data in reporting and dashboards
Regardless of your current experience, this course will instruct you on how to create a data-driven business and report on your sales efforts within the HubSpot dashboard. This course is intended for anyone interested in jumpstarting their career in sales - whether you’re changing careers and looking for an entry-level role, or want to hone your skills in your current role as a sales representative. It does not require any background knowledge or experience to get started.
Throughout the course, you will complete exercises that ask you to apply the skills you have learned in a practical way, such as creating a custom contact property, reporting on each stage in customer relationship, and creating a visually compelling dashboard in HubSpot. You will compile your work and submit it as a project at the end of the course....