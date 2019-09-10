About this Course

6,468 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(6,900 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Satellites at our service

6 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 94 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Satellite and communications

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Digital communications

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Communication techniques

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 85 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder