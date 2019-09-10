How is a satellite built? How do they fly? How do they communicate and how does the network operate? You will get all the answers in this course from teachers and researchers from three schools associated with Institut Mines-Télécom.
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Satellites at our service
This module provides an introduction to satellite communications. Why using satellites ? What sort of communication services ? How much does it cost ?
Satellite and communications
This module describes the overall architecture of a satellite communications system, discusses the concept of orbit and what are the typical sub-systems of a satellite
Digital communications
This module discusses the basics of information transmission
Communication techniques
This module covers advanced transmission concepts such as modulation and coding. These operations are the core of a communications system impacting the service performance.
Really good course to start with. Teachers are excellent. Good presentations and illustrations are used for better understanding. Certificate is worth the money.
Very informative. Learned a lot, not having any prior knowledge. Course is spoken in French, if you don't mind English Subtitles then your great.
i got to learn a lot from this course and enhance my knowledge. i am extremely thankful to the institute for offering this course.
Very Good course. I was always fascinated about how satellite communication works and this course gave me a very good understanding of communication concepts. Thank you for such amazing MOOC.
