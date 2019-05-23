SC
Jun 4, 2020
The course was amazing !! it was perfectly split under various topics and related as per requirement. Learnt new things with lot of interest. The professors were wonderful. Enjoyed doing this course.
NG
May 2, 2017
It is an excellent course, very systematically presented. I am hard of hearing but thanks to the subtitles I managed to follow the course. Thank you for making this course available.
By Deleted A•
May 23, 2019
The videos of this course are partly in French, although the description clearly says "English". The course also requires use of the LabView software to fully participate.
By Damas•
Feb 26, 2020
Nice explanation by the teacher although they use French as their main language (because based on France) it was okay. Overall this course give new insight about satellite communication.
By Shubham A D•
Jun 3, 2017
Ultimate course ... it will help you to clear your basic level concept in satcom. Thanks to faculty of Institute Mines-Telecom . I am looking forward this course in english language.
By Jonathan B•
Oct 3, 2020
This is an excellent course. It is only hindered by some language issues and some arbitrary and picky multiple choice questions in the quizzes. It would be nice if it were updated to the year 2020 as it seems much of the material is from perhaps 2015.
By Leonardo d S O•
Jun 29, 2020
I've really enjoyed spending last days by diving into the world of satellite communications. Thank you so much for developing this MOOC. You have made me rethink my career in the aerospace field. Regards, Leonardo
By Nund K G•
May 3, 2017
By Roderick R•
May 9, 2017
For the most part, in particular the material covered from weeks 2 - 5 were very interesting and the questions for those sections were appropriate given the lecture material. However, I struggled with not only the material in week 6, but I was frustrated with the quizzes. IMO, the quiz of week 6 was off target as compared to the what was covered in the lectures. Which is unfortunate, since the topics discussed are the very interesting, but the questions of the quiz were too subjective and quiz question not discussed at any length in the lectures. For example, I failed to see how the correct answers are for questions WQ6-1, WQ6-4 and especially WQ6-10. Pertaining to WQ6-10, I realize MPE protocol is extremely inefficient, but I would like to see how the lecturer calculated the OH %.
By Brandon H•
Oct 9, 2016
I signed up for Intro to Satellite Communications to learn about the industry to go along with a new job. The instructors did a fantastic job explaining the material and used a lot of good diagrams and metaphors to help explain complex topics. I felt I learned a great deal about SatCom, Radio Frequency theory, and internet protocol through this course. My only suggestion would be to help those of us who don't have a mathematics background to better understand many of the formulas and equations used in the course, as I struggled to comprehend some of these topics, but understood the general concepts. Other than perhaps "dumbing down" or spending more time on the math portion, great course, great professors, and I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is interested in communication.
By Junyu S•
Jul 20, 2020
Introduction to Satellite Communication is a worthful course that focuses on communication on the satellite side. I have an RF/electromagnetic Ph.D. background, this course helps me review basics in telecommunication, and more importantly, provides me a big picture of satellite communication. Week 5 (link budget) and Week 6 (network) content are best, linking the previous weeks' content and providing the summary at a high level.
I have one comment to add an advanced level course based on this course. The advanced course could be project-based orientated to solve "practical" satellite communication problems mainly using the software platform and the calculation.
By James K•
Aug 6, 2020
I found this course to be a helpful overview of some of the ideas and terminology. I do wish it went into more detail at times, and I wish it used more examples. In particular, some of the quizzes had useful questions of asking what a particular value would be, but they'd show these without doing a worked example in the lecture.
In addition, as someone who can understand spoken French at an intermediate level, I could understand most of the lecturers :-) .
By Rodrigo A R d l G•
Mar 16, 2018
This course is a big opportunity to clarify a bunch of doubts about satellite communications, I really love the aerospace field, and this brief and objective information in the course has been son helpful.
I would like you to know that I truly loved the "Testimonies from professionals" sections, most of them were so inspiring to me, and motivated me to keep growing up in this matter.
I highly recommend this course!
By João M•
Mar 5, 2020
The course starts quite basic but it quickly gets into interesting details about telecommunications, in general, and the case of satellite communications in particular. It has enough technical detail to keep you engaged and wanting to learn more about the subject. It covers the commercial sense behind satellite communications, modulation techniques, error correction, networks, the internet protocol and others.
By Paul K•
Sep 5, 2017
Very nice rudimentary background for satellite communication systems. The English subtitles helped we get through the videos just fine. This course did a nice job breaking down complicated concepts like modulation into very fundamental The quiz in week 6 was a little divergent from the lectures. Most notably, problem 10, I would like to see how the lecturer calculated the overhead percentage.
By Hamed M•
Oct 21, 2019
The course was great and very helpful. I enjoyed a lot. It gave ma new understanding of major notions in satellite communication which I did not discover before. The concepts were fundamental and so useful. Above all the teachers were well experienced and professional. Also the language and texts were easy to grasp and were fully understood.
In general it was awesome.
By Arpit R•
Jun 22, 2017
Many of my doubts regarding satellite communications got cleared, e.g.: is satellite used for voice services, if yes how etc. + how does satellite TV works etc.
I would like to thank the course instructors a lot for making this course.
Even though I don't understand French, the availability of English subtitles helped me in completing this course.
By Eduardo C G•
Aug 9, 2017
Very interesting topics. The only suggestion I want to say is to improve the interaction of each professor with the slide being shown. Many times I had to go back on the videos to try to understand well enough because I was not sure which part of the slide was talking about.
By Hesham G A H H•
May 1, 2017
I really enjoyed learning more about satellite communications. I currently studying at the department of Electronics and Communications Engineering, and this course is my first approach so space communication technologies, I am waiting for the next step.
By Nikolay P•
Mar 23, 2017
Of Course it's really interesting course and i sure it's giving a lot of knowledge. But unfortunately i absolutely can't listening french speech. Thank you for your big work and i hope to finish your course wen it will be in englsh. With best regrads Nik
By nadakhtb•
Sep 2, 2019
It is very interesting course, you will explore all the related usage of satellite communication. I strongly recommend this course and I'd like to show my appreciation to each person in the course's team who worked hard to produce this rich course.
By Prabakaran S•
Mar 27, 2019
This course was very interesting and useful. It would have been even better if it was given in English lecture.
It helped me to know the basics of satellite communications. Thanks for all the instructors. Expecting the next level MOOC soon.
By rahul v•
Apr 19, 2020
Awesome course, for the hard core. Difficult to understand view the French ascent but subtitles help a lot. I m the 88 person to do this course, recently as shown in the WQ 6 final test. Tests are tough and they test a lot of understanding
By PRABAKARAN K•
May 17, 2020
Worthy Course to learn in satellite communications. Really I learned a lot in satellite communication where the way of introduction is brief and expecting more examples in ppt. And the teaching is really awesome except the presentation.
By Radim S•
Mar 11, 2018
I can recommend this course. Videos are very nicely prepared. You will learn the basics about satellites from many perspectives. You will learn the technology itself, services running on satellites, ground infrastructure and many more.
By Falahoudine S•
Dec 4, 2020
i so happy about this course but please i can wait for more course about communication systems like mobile communication and also satellite communication this course it just introduction but we need more than that . thank you so much
By Stefano•
Nov 26, 2019
Brilliant course. Helped me to brush up topics I studied years ago at the University like modulations and channel coding and that I had never heard nor applied since. Great first step introduction into the satellite field too.