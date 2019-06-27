About this Course

2,965 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Science of Health Care Delivery: Transformation of Health Care Delivery Through Education & Research

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SCIENCE OF HEALTH CARE DELIVERY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder