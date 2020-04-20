Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Science of Health Care Delivery by Arizona State University

4.5
stars
74 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

The Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care has developed innovative Science of Health Care Delivery training programs which introduce scientific approaches to quality improvement for patient care and population health, while also examining ways to reduce health costs. The full training, which explores key concepts in the Science of Health Care Delivery and why it is critically important to future patient care, can be used by health care professionals or as curriculum for aspiring care providers. By the end of this introductory course, learners will recognize the how education in the Science of Health Care Delivery can improve and enhance the quality of provider care, health care systems and patient health. The overview course consists of a multimedia introduction to Science of Health Care Delivery domains, followed by video segments where learners meet a patient and caregivers who embody or apply new knowledge, skills and attitudes learned from the Science of Health Care Delivery. An expert reflection after each video presentation reinforces the domain’s concepts. Learners can seek more information into this dynamic field with the additional resources provided at the end of the course....

Top reviews

AQ

May 6, 2022

DK

Jun 27, 2019

Filter by:

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for The Science of Health Care Delivery

By Mary C H

Apr 19, 2020

Great course but I didn’t get notice of completion or certificate

By Dheeraj K

Jun 28, 2019

Very intuitive and helpful for professionals in the healthcare domain.

By Lorena V

Nov 3, 2018

Very important content if you work in Healthcare from the management, administrative or clinical side. Organizations must offer a patient-centered and population-centered approach to really generate better outcomes which lead to healthier communities.

By Nethala N

Nov 21, 2020

I had completed this course but i didnt get any certificate for this course

By Jonathan G

Feb 13, 2018

Short course, but nonetheless interesting.

By Agnes P

Sep 9, 2017

Well presented and very nice videos.

By Liam O

Mar 26, 2018

Very informative

By Ahmed Y M

Dec 13, 2019

Well, I see this extremely short course presents a new way of learning and teaching medicine. It's so light but informative. The drama way that they used in it is so interesting

By José L

Sep 30, 2019

The course gave a little understanding about some situations that happen not only in the United States, but also here in Brazil, where I live. And that health professionals can contribute to delivering higher quality health care based on the 6 basic domains shown in the course.

By Ladylyn L B

Sep 17, 2018

Very informative

By Camillus O

Jan 6, 2018

Good value.

By MAIC M

Oct 24, 2017

Very good

By Rocio S P

Sep 12, 2017

Short class. Interesting model on how to educate medical students.

By Sheelu S

Jan 17, 2018

Much needed for future healthcare workers

By TATIANE A

Dec 11, 2018

Good introduction course.

By Shirley K

Sep 29, 2020

it wont finalize even with me finishing ahead of schedule

By Gustavo C S

Nov 20, 2017

nice to interface health with other study areas.

By Lindi B

Aug 14, 2019

Very well organised and well narrated course!

By Anthony L F B

Nov 6, 2017

Great course indeed!

By Zoë A

Jun 1, 2021

It is very informational. With the passion for healthcare and other specializations in healthcare.

By KAVITA K

Jun 22, 2021

No certificate.

By Anka Q

May 7, 2022

It introduces high-value care and population-centered care. It is informative and very helpful.

By Sandra B

Feb 13, 2022

I appreciate this free course, but it was incredibly boring. The examples were very simplistic and didn't really contribute to a greater understanding of the concepts. Thank you for listening to my opinion.

By Januarie D

May 12, 2022

There are some like myself that do courses like these, like myself, to support educational advancement as well as documentation for work. I finished the course after one week of really sitting down and looking at it. and went through all of the sections a few times just to ensure that I really did complete everything.

When checking the discussion section, I noticed that others were also mentioning that certificates were not received. I thougth maybe the certificate would be delivered to the account after the completion date that was suggested which was 5/8/2022. I am on this site a few days after that and there is still no certificate and it states that I missed a deadline that I do not see. When I selected to restart the deadline, I received an error.

This may be a systematic error with Coursera, or a course related error. It would however, still be nice to receive the certificate.

In regard to the course itself, it did provide the information necessary in order to provide the give any students the overview necessary to understand the demands of delivering healthcare services efficiently as well as the adjustments that can be made to meet the patients needs.

