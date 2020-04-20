AQ
May 6, 2022
It introduces high-value care and population-centered care. It is informative and very helpful.
DK
Jun 27, 2019
Very intuitive and helpful for professionals in the healthcare domain.
By Mary C H•
Apr 19, 2020
Great course but I didn’t get notice of completion or certificate
By Dheeraj K•
Jun 28, 2019
Very intuitive and helpful for professionals in the healthcare domain.
By Lorena V•
Nov 3, 2018
Very important content if you work in Healthcare from the management, administrative or clinical side. Organizations must offer a patient-centered and population-centered approach to really generate better outcomes which lead to healthier communities.
By Nethala N•
Nov 21, 2020
I had completed this course but i didnt get any certificate for this course
By Jonathan G•
Feb 13, 2018
Short course, but nonetheless interesting.
By Agnes P•
Sep 9, 2017
Well presented and very nice videos.
By Liam O•
Mar 26, 2018
Very informative
By Ahmed Y M•
Dec 13, 2019
Well, I see this extremely short course presents a new way of learning and teaching medicine. It's so light but informative. The drama way that they used in it is so interesting
By José L•
Sep 30, 2019
The course gave a little understanding about some situations that happen not only in the United States, but also here in Brazil, where I live. And that health professionals can contribute to delivering higher quality health care based on the 6 basic domains shown in the course.
By Ladylyn L B•
Sep 17, 2018
Very informative
By Camillus O•
Jan 6, 2018
Good value.
By MAIC M•
Oct 24, 2017
Very good
By Rocio S P•
Sep 12, 2017
Short class. Interesting model on how to educate medical students.
By Sheelu S•
Jan 17, 2018
Much needed for future healthcare workers
By TATIANE A•
Dec 11, 2018
Good introduction course.
By Shirley K•
Sep 29, 2020
it wont finalize even with me finishing ahead of schedule
By Gustavo C S•
Nov 20, 2017
nice to interface health with other study areas.
By Lindi B•
Aug 14, 2019
Very well organised and well narrated course!
By Anthony L F B•
Nov 6, 2017
Great course indeed!
By Zoë A•
Jun 1, 2021
It is very informational. With the passion for healthcare and other specializations in healthcare.
By KAVITA K•
Jun 22, 2021
No certificate.
By Anka Q•
May 7, 2022
It introduces high-value care and population-centered care. It is informative and very helpful.
By Sandra B•
Feb 13, 2022
I appreciate this free course, but it was incredibly boring. The examples were very simplistic and didn't really contribute to a greater understanding of the concepts. Thank you for listening to my opinion.
By Januarie D•
May 12, 2022
There are some like myself that do courses like these, like myself, to support educational advancement as well as documentation for work. I finished the course after one week of really sitting down and looking at it. and went through all of the sections a few times just to ensure that I really did complete everything.
When checking the discussion section, I noticed that others were also mentioning that certificates were not received. I thougth maybe the certificate would be delivered to the account after the completion date that was suggested which was 5/8/2022. I am on this site a few days after that and there is still no certificate and it states that I missed a deadline that I do not see. When I selected to restart the deadline, I received an error.
This may be a systematic error with Coursera, or a course related error. It would however, still be nice to receive the certificate.
In regard to the course itself, it did provide the information necessary in order to provide the give any students the overview necessary to understand the demands of delivering healthcare services efficiently as well as the adjustments that can be made to meet the patients needs.