Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to ethically conduct yourself as an academic

  • How to weigh different priorities

  • What is plagiarism?

Skills you will gain

  • Philosophy
  • integrity
  • Methodology
  • Ethics
Instructors

Offered by

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete

What is Science?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Scientific questions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Scientific results

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Scientific activities

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Academic differences

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Academic careers

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Scientific misconduct

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

