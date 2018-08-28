On Being a Scientist will provide you with an overview of scientific conduct & ethics, what it means to be a scientist and allows you to become acquainted with academic practice, thus meeting a demand for increased awareness in scientific integrity.
About this Course
What you will learn
How to ethically conduct yourself as an academic
How to weigh different priorities
What is plagiarism?
Skills you will gain
- Philosophy
- integrity
- Methodology
- Ethics
Offered by
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome! Before you start we invite you to first go through our introduction module and introduce yourself in the forum to meet your fellow learners. If you encounter any difficulties while studying, please let us know in the forum. For technical difficulties or questions regarding the course certificate, you can always contact the Coursera Learner Helpdesk. Good luck & we hope you will enjoy this course!
What is Science?
This module discusses the nature of science, in particular the attempt by the philosopher Karl Popper to demarcate science from other kinds of knowledge. It also raises the question whether history is a science.
Scientific questions
This module discusses the importance of posing the right scientific questions, as well as the nature of a good question. It also queries whether al scientific questions or research topics are allowable for an ethical point of view.
Scientific results
This module discusses the scientific publication culture. It focuses on issues like authorship, choice of journal, the review process and citation scores as markers of scientific quality.
Scientific activities
This module questions the notion of a single scientific method. It also discusses such issues as publication bias, confirmation bias and questionable research practices.
Academic differences
This module discusses some differences between different academic disciplines. Apart from studying different subjects, using different methods, disciplines are also characterised by specific cultures (e.g. values, presuppositions and habits).
Academic careers
This module discusses the different stages of an academic career and some of the major hurdles an aspiring academic may encounter.
Scientific misconduct
This module discusses the three main types of scientific misconduct or fraud: plagiarism, and the falsification and fabrication of research data.
Reviews
- 5 stars63.15%
- 4 stars26.31%
- 3 stars5.26%
- 1 star5.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ON BEING A SCIENTIST
Really interesting and useful for a student of the Environmental science!
Essentially an introduction to the most important topics that a young scientist should know about. Very good course and experience!
