MN
Mar 4, 2020
Essentially an introduction to the most important topics that a young scientist should know about. Very good course and experience!
MB
Aug 28, 2018
Really interesting and useful for a student of the Environmental science!
By Marthinus v N•
Mar 5, 2020
By Mark A D•
Sep 1, 2018
Well rounded view of being a scientist, but slightly idealistic explanation of science and scientists. At first I thought I would not like the course because of the insertion of the movie clips. But I really like it now and have been thinking of ways to possibly incorporate that into my courses.
By Gregor V•
May 18, 2019
To be honest, this course is much harder than it seems. To truly understand it is quite a challenge, and while it is easy to grasp it intellectualy, the test is very hard to pass due to the trickiness of the questions posed. Love it .
By Margherita B•
Aug 29, 2018
