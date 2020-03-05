Chevron Left
Back to On Being a Scientist

Learner Reviews & Feedback for On Being a Scientist by Universiteit Leiden

4.4
stars
19 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

On Being a Scientist will provide you with an overview of scientific conduct & ethics, what it means to be a scientist and allows you to become acquainted with academic practice, thus meeting a demand for increased awareness in scientific integrity. This course is designed to inform you on topics as scientific integrity and social responsibilities of scientists. Broad questions, which are inseparably linked to these topics are discussed: namely regarding the nature of science and the societal role it fulfills. Course objectives: After this course you will: 1) Understand the basic principles of science, and know what is "not done". 2) Have a realistic image of science and scientists. 3) Recognize integrity dilemmas, know how to respond in clear cases, and have the skills to respond prudently in unclear cases. 4) Know and understand the differences and similarities of various disciplines. 5) Have a basic understanding of the role of science in society, realise your own societal responsibilities, and are able to take a position in societal issues where science plays a role. The course consists of a feature film, supported by short lectures, set to serve as a starting point for the discussions and assignments....

Top reviews

MN

Mar 4, 2020

Essentially an introduction to the most important topics that a young scientist should know about. Very good course and experience!

MB

Aug 28, 2018

Really interesting and useful for a student of the Environmental science!

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for On Being a Scientist

By Marthinus v N

Mar 5, 2020

Essentially an introduction to the most important topics that a young scientist should know about. Very good course and experience!

By Mark A D

Sep 1, 2018

Well rounded view of being a scientist, but slightly idealistic explanation of science and scientists. At first I thought I would not like the course because of the insertion of the movie clips. But I really like it now and have been thinking of ways to possibly incorporate that into my courses.

By Gregor V

May 18, 2019

To be honest, this course is much harder than it seems. To truly understand it is quite a challenge, and while it is easy to grasp it intellectualy, the test is very hard to pass due to the trickiness of the questions posed. Love it .

By Margherita B

Aug 29, 2018

Really interesting and useful for a student of the Environmental science!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder