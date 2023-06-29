Learner Reviews & Feedback for Scrum Master Essentials by IBM
About the Course
With the Scrum methodology for development becoming popular across various industries, the demand for the Scrum Master role is on the rise. While you were introduced to Scrum and Scrum processes in the Introduction to Agile and Scrum course, there is a lot more to being a Scrum Master.
This course will take you on the journey of a Scrum Master through the different roles that need to be played in the day-to-day functioning of projects. You will deep dive to discover key skills necessary to support the team, Product Owner, and organization. You will learn about how a Scrum Master needs to take on different roles like Coach, Facilitator and Process Monitor.
You will learn practical tools and techniques such as how to develop personas, team working agreements, various retrospective methods, Force Field analysis, and various change management models.
Throughout the course, you will be provided scenarios to apply your knowledge to develop project artifacts.
The course will prepare you for the Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) certification as well as the Project Management Institute Disciplined Agile® Scrum Master (DASM) certification....