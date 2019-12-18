In this course, application developers learn how to design and develop cloud-native applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to develop more secure applications, implement federated identity management, and integrate application components by using messaging, event-driven processing, and API gateways.
Build intelligent applications using pre-trained machine learning APIs
Implement a serverless application using Cloud Functions
Implement federated identity management using Firebase authentication
Implement a loosely coupled architecture using Pub/Sub as a messaging platform
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- Cloud Functions
- Identity Management (IDM)
- Cloud Endpoints
- Publish–Subscribe Pattern
Google Cloud
Handling Authentication and Authorization
This module covers handling authentication and authorization in your application on Google Cloud.
Using Pub/Sub to Integrate Components of Your Application
This module introduces Pub/Sub and leveraging the service in your applications.
Adding Intelligence to Your Application
This module covers adding intelligence to your application, including pre-trained machine learning APIs.
Using Cloud Functions for Event-Driven Processing
This module introduces Cloud Functions and how to leverage them in your serverless applications.
Managing APIs with Cloud Endpoints
This module discusses leveraging Cloud Endpoints in your Google Cloud applications.
I gained vast amounts of orientation and skills in this course. The course content and the course administrators were really great and helped convey good understanding.\n\nThank you :)
Excellent course with great hand-on exercises. Must for all cloud Developer.
Bring up my skills in coding,i hope soon there will be some change in my domain
amazing course with a lot of detailed information. The labs were quite educational.
In this specialization, application developers learn how to design, develop, and deploy applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to use Google Cloud services and pre-trained machine learning APIs to build secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud-native applications. Learners can choose to complete labs in their favorite language: Node.js, Java, or Python.
