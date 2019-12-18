About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build intelligent applications using pre-trained machine learning APIs

  • Implement a serverless application using Cloud Functions

  • Implement federated identity management using Firebase authentication

  • Implement a loosely coupled architecture using Pub/Sub as a messaging platform

Skills you will gain

  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)
  • Cloud Functions
  • Identity Management (IDM)
  • Cloud Endpoints
  • Publish–Subscribe Pattern
Course 3 of 4 in the
Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Handling Authentication and Authorization

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Using Pub/Sub to Integrate Components of Your Application

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min)
1 hour to complete

Adding Intelligence to Your Application

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
2 hours to complete

Using Cloud Functions for Event-Driven Processing

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min)
2 hours to complete

Managing APIs with Cloud Endpoints

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min)

About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization

Developing Applications with Google Cloud

