About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
13 minutes to complete

보안의 중요성

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 13 min)
18 minutes to complete

데이터와 계정 보안

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
29 minutes to complete

비밀번호

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
24 minutes to complete

네트워킹과 모바일 보안

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min)
1 hour to complete

악성 소프트웨어

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
17 minutes to complete

사회 공학

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min)

강의 평가

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder