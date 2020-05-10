RM
Feb 27, 2021
AH
Mar 21, 2021
Great course. Very useful to know basic concepts about cybersecurity on a daily basis user. I consider all people in organizations must follow this lessons. Companies will save money as well.
By A. A D•
May 10, 2020
my experience of learning on how to keep our information safe in this ever threatening world is to acknowledge myself by the ideas and other methods to keep our information safe
By Utpal D•
Apr 8, 2020
Well designed course, making learning very simple. It will be good if certificate option is made available.
By Josué V S•
Aug 5, 2020
Es un buen entrenamiento para conocer un poco sobre la ciberseguridad en las empresas y además en la parte personal, el cual enseña a como defenderme de algun posible ciber ataque
By Ranjan K•
May 2, 2020
It's Good presentation and video for beginners as like me to understand data security.
By Ahmed K A•
Apr 1, 2020
perfect course
By A G R•
Apr 12, 2020
Thank you Coursera for the Wonderful Opportunity! I read & understand in depth about the modern day technology issues in the world of Security Issues in the Large Org, Small Orgn, Banks Corporations etc.. This will help me in an Organisation,how to cover my company as Shield of protection !
By AHMAD Y D•
Jul 21, 2020
My participation in this program opened my eyes to internet cyber crimes and how to protect yourself or your organisation's information assets against hackers.
By Bibhusan B•
Apr 18, 2020
I love this course very much the course materials are exciting and hungry for it.
Thank you so much to the entire team for creating this course.
By Srinivasan K•
Mar 20, 2020
Good course for awareness level required professionals and non-IT professionals must take this course
Thank you ISC2 team
By RELEBOHILE K•
Jul 21, 2020
The course is highly informative , with every detail needed to be known by all of us in the era we are living in. To know that we are the sole protectors of organization data is a principle that each of us must leave aligned with
By Ali A A H•
Mar 22, 2021
By Dragos•
Jun 23, 2020
It's a very good course for total beginners. For me it had just some new informations but i guess it is great for someone who starts from zero.
By Hamdan R S A•
May 8, 2020
I would recommend every organization to implement for new joiners, excellent course to raise a digital security awareness .
By K I S•
May 15, 2020
It provides the insight to security measure which are required to be taken at professional as well as at personal space.
By Prabhat Y•
May 10, 2020
All best Basic knowledge for Beginners, all details and Good combinations of presentations and Quiz’s
By Ahmed A•
May 6, 2020
The Defence Works is an essential part of bringing Cyber Security awareness to employees
By Prasanth Y•
Jul 12, 2020
Very well designed course. A must for all employees or anyone who uses internet
By Kirsten H•
Jul 7, 2020
Much more detail than I expected and some of the questions were tricky
By Shubham s•
Apr 29, 2020
I am not from technical background but I learned very easily thank you
By Deleted A•
Jul 25, 2020
Amazing content. Must teached & implemented at organizational level
By Youssef G•
Jun 3, 2020
A well illustrated topic, with user-friendly interface. I liked it!
By Nishant D•
May 20, 2020
Best course to start with for security information
By Pedro R A V•
Aug 15, 2020
Excelente curso, practico y directo a la esencia.
By SELVAKUMAR S•
May 23, 2020
I have enjoyed learning...
By Mohanad H•
Sep 14, 2020
Good, light course that everyone should takes to familiarize themselves with how black hat hackers can compromise them and how they can protect themselves from various attacks.