Learner Reviews & Feedback for Security Awareness Training by (ISC)²

4.6
stars
964 ratings
258 reviews

The security of an organization is of the utmost importance and every member of the organization's staff plays a vital role in defending against cyber threats. One of the best ways to protect the organization is to institute a company-wide security-awareness training initiative. This course is a complete foundational security awareness training program that covers a wide array of topics for nearly every type of end-user and learner level. The content is designed to allow organizations to be able to provide a comprehensive training program to help them protect their information assets against threats. This training lasts approximately 2 hours and was designed to be engaging and is based on real scenarios staff may face. The training is modular and does not have to be completed in one sitting. Topics included in this course are as follows: • Importance of Security • Data and Account Security • Passwords • Networking and Mobile Security • Malware • Social Engineering...

RM

Feb 27, 2021

Great course. Very useful to know basic concepts about cibersecurity on a daily basis user. I consider all people in organizations must follow this lessons. Companies will save money as well.

AH

Mar 21, 2021

Great course. Very useful to know basic concepts about cybersecurity on a daily basis user. I consider all people in organizations must follow this lessons. Companies will save money as well.

By A. A D

May 10, 2020

my experience of learning on how to keep our information safe in this ever threatening world is to acknowledge myself by the ideas and other methods to keep our information safe

By Utpal D

Apr 8, 2020

Well designed course, making learning very simple. It will be good if certificate option is made available.

By Josué V S

Aug 5, 2020

Es un buen entrenamiento para conocer un poco sobre la ciberseguridad en las empresas y además en la parte personal, el cual enseña a como defenderme de algun posible ciber ataque

By Ranjan K

May 2, 2020

It's Good presentation and video for beginners as like me to understand data security.

By Ahmed K A

Apr 1, 2020

perfect course

By A G R

Apr 12, 2020

Thank you Coursera for the Wonderful Opportunity! I read & understand in depth about the modern day technology issues in the world of Security Issues in the Large Org, Small Orgn, Banks Corporations etc.. This will help me in an Organisation,how to cover my company as Shield of protection !

By AHMAD Y D

Jul 21, 2020

My participation in this program opened my eyes to internet cyber crimes and how to protect yourself or your organisation's information assets against hackers.

By Bibhusan B

Apr 18, 2020

I love this course very much the course materials are exciting and hungry for it.

Thank you so much to the entire team for creating this course.

By Srinivasan K

Mar 20, 2020

Good course for awareness level required professionals and non-IT professionals must take this course

Thank you ISC2 team

By RELEBOHILE K

Jul 21, 2020

The course is highly informative , with every detail needed to be known by all of us in the era we are living in. To know that we are the sole protectors of organization data is a principle that each of us must leave aligned with

By Ali A A H

Mar 22, 2021

Great course. Very useful to know basic concepts about cybersecurity on a daily basis user. I consider all people in organizations must follow this lessons. Companies will save money as well.

By Dragos

Jun 23, 2020

It's a very good course for total beginners. For me it had just some new informations but i guess it is great for someone who starts from zero.

By Hamdan R S A

May 8, 2020

I would recommend every organization to implement for new joiners, excellent course to raise a digital security awareness .

By K I S

May 15, 2020

It provides the insight to security measure which are required to be taken at professional as well as at personal space.

By Prabhat Y

May 10, 2020

All best Basic knowledge for Beginners, all details and Good combinations of presentations and Quiz’s

By Ahmed A

May 6, 2020

The Defence Works is an essential part of bringing Cyber Security awareness to employees

By Prasanth Y

Jul 12, 2020

Very well designed course. A must for all employees or anyone who uses internet

By Kirsten H

Jul 7, 2020

Much more detail than I expected and some of the questions were tricky

By Shubham s

Apr 29, 2020

I am not from technical background but I learned very easily thank you

By Deleted A

Jul 25, 2020

Amazing content. Must teached & implemented at organizational level

By Youssef G

Jun 3, 2020

A well illustrated topic, with user-friendly interface. I liked it!

By Nishant D

May 20, 2020

Best course to start with for security information

By Pedro R A V

Aug 15, 2020

Excelente curso, practico y directo a la esencia.

By SELVAKUMAR S

May 23, 2020

I have enjoyed learning...

By Mohanad H

Sep 14, 2020

Good, light course that everyone should takes to familiarize themselves with how black hat hackers can compromise them and how they can protect themselves from various attacks.

