Chevron Left
Back to Self-Driving Cars Teach-Out

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Self-Driving Cars Teach-Out by University of Michigan

4.9
stars
78 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

The drive toward self-driving cars continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace and the promise of more accessible, lower-cost, and safer mobility options has electrified a broad discussion about the future of mobility and transportation around the world. Automated and driverless vehicles, sometimes known as autonomous vehicles, are a shining star in our collective digital futures as they will play an integral role in how we move people and goods from point A to point B. Despite this excitement, there are many challenges to overcome and many questions to be asked about this technology and how it will impact communities around the world. This Teach-Out was originally developed in 2019 in partnership with Mcity, the University of Michigan’s public-private partnership devoted to advancing the development of connected and automated vehicles. For this relaunch, Siemens Digital Industries Software contributed to new and updated content related to the evolving technology of connected and automated vehicles, workforce development, and smart cities. In this Teach-Out, you will hear leading experts in technology, law, accessibility and equity, and societal change. The Teach-Out will address the following questions: What is a self-driving car? What is an automated or driverless vehicle? What are the major legal questions? What can we do to prepare? How do we build trust in this new technology? How are we testing this technology and when can we expect to see it on the roads? How is this going to change our modern society? How are people thinking about accessibility and equity? How do we train the next generation workforce for self-driving cars? What is a "smart city"?...

Top reviews

CS

Mar 3, 2019

This course was great! Working for an autonomous vehicle company, this course raised some important questions.

BS

Feb 25, 2019

This was a great introduction about a lot of the impact and concerns of self-driving car deployments!

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Self-Driving Cars Teach-Out

By Gene e

Feb 9, 2019

Since the first day a human dared to defy the limiting rule of horse on human transportation topics and sat behind a steering wheel to face the winding roads while trying to get control over the fury of a rumbling and smoking mass of steel on round wheels we humans have faced the challenge of learning how to carefully coordinate mind and body in order to protect ourselves and others from mistakes during our splendid and magnificent human adventure with energy and speed.

Now it is time for us to step aside and allow robots to take the challenge and enjoy the ride.

By cody s

Mar 4, 2019

This course was great! Working for an autonomous vehicle company, this course raised some important questions.

By Bonnie S

Feb 26, 2019

This was a great introduction about a lot of the impact and concerns of self-driving car deployments!

By Rick C

Feb 12, 2019

Excellent overview of the Self-Driving Car challenges and issues to consider for the future.

By Peter M

Feb 14, 2019

Interview format was a great idea, and thoughts seems spontaneous and passionate. Thank you

By Pratik J

Feb 10, 2019

Great starter for understanding various aspects of the self driving car phenomenon.

By Evan L

Feb 21, 2019

Great course, with informative content, in an exciting field!

By Bruce M

Feb 25, 2019

Very comprehensive lectures about the myriad of issues!

By Anne P

Jun 9, 2019

Great Introductory Overview!

By Lord L S

Sep 7, 2021

Extremely interesting...

By MOHAN B

Dec 26, 2019

A really good teach-out

By Tanmay B

Sep 20, 2021

so Good.

By Bruce G

Sep 10, 2021

Very interesting and informative.

The addition of a review of the position of commercial manufacturer's current status and some examples of in use self driving vehicles (such as at airports and promotional events).

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder