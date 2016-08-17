About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of business or marketing experience; familiar with social media and have a basic understanding of SEO.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate how to find and fix problems, heighten visibility, improve site architecture, and accelerate page load speed within your own website

  • Develop engaging strategies to launch a global web marketing campaign

  • Use tools to provide insightful data to evaluate your competitors

  • Conduct data analysis to bring value to stakeholders

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Analytics
  • Marketing
  • Mathematical Optimization
At least 2 years of business or marketing experience; familiar with social media and have a basic understanding of SEO.

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Take Your Website Global

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Make the Most of Mobile and App SEO

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Identify Metrics to Drive Performance

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

