This course focuses on technical, mobile and social strategies for increasing site traffic. Learn how to build SEO for international audiences through content localization, global team alignment and optimizing for local search engines. Discover techniques to optimize mobile-friendly websites, get mobile apps discovered, and leverage social media to drive organic SEO traffic. You will also learn how to identify key SEO metrics and collect, interpret, validate, and report success to your clients and stakeholders.
Advanced Search Engine Optimization StrategiesUniversity of California, Davis
About this Course
At least 2 years of business or marketing experience; familiar with social media and have a basic understanding of SEO.
What you will learn
Demonstrate how to find and fix problems, heighten visibility, improve site architecture, and accelerate page load speed within your own website
Develop engaging strategies to launch a global web marketing campaign
Use tools to provide insightful data to evaluate your competitors
Conduct data analysis to bring value to stakeholders
Skills you will gain
- Data Analysis
- Analytics
- Marketing
- Mathematical Optimization
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to this first module where you will discover how technical search engine optimization (SEO) can improve your website. You will discuss and use web metrics as you compare performance analysis tools and plug-ins. You will be able to find and fix problems, heighten visibility, improve site architecture, and accelerate page load speed for your own website. You will be able to take the steps necessary to conduct a website audit and finally, you’ll discover strategies to achieve positive change by working well with teams and stakeholders.
Take Your Website Global
In this module, you will examine what you need to take your website global. You will prepare for global expansion and grasp tremendous opportunities to reach the world. You will be introduced to tested principles and best practices to optimize your website for global expansion. You will align your site with international audiences following guidance from search engines. You will explore how to structure URLs and employ localization to serve global customers, as well as develop engaging strategies to launch a global web marketing campaign. You will work with a budget for external or in-house localization teams and empower stakeholders to fulfill their roles in a global marketplace.
Make the Most of Mobile and App SEO
This module will provide you knowledge necessary to take advantage of innovations and future trends in the mobile marketplace. You will be able to use a clear process to make your mobile apps easier to find. Identify Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) needed for successful App Store Optimization (ASO) and receive a checklist of best practices. You will use tools that provide insightful data to evaluate and beat your competition. Become mobile-friendly by examining the factors that improve app rankings in Apple iTunes or Google Play app stores, and optimize for social search engines. Gain insight into using and interpreting app data to competitive benefit. You’ll also review case studies illustrating how to generate business results, employ real-world experience, and take advantage of unparalleled opportunities with Mobile and Apps.
Identify Metrics to Drive Performance
Welcome to the final module in this course. In this module, you will discuss the concepts to measure key metrics and conduct data analysis to bring value to stakeholders. You will recognize and use practical tips to quantify success, overcome common mistakes, and resolve data analysis errors. You will explore various tools and analytic packages, then use these to measure what matters. You will begin to use advanced analytics to drive business, and be shown how to analyze data reports to increase revenue. You will also discover enterprise-level platforms that enhance performance. All of this comes together to help you make sense of today’s data to provide future insights for yourself and your stakeholders.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.45%
- 4 stars18.53%
- 3 stars7.33%
- 2 stars1.62%
- 1 star3.05%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION STRATEGIES
Amazing skills can be learned from this. All instructors are GREAT!! Thank you for this opportunity
All contents are well explained, though I think more updated material would help and also explain some of the tools in a more practical way.
I would say the peer review project should have been the data related subject but still ok.
This course was very helpful. The websites and plug-ins mentioned for analyzing a site's SEO are more than valuable.
Frequently Asked Questions
