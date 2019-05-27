GB
Dec 10, 2019
After attending this training I am able to collect, interpret, validate, and report on the right SEO metrics for the right stakeholders. Great good work and thanks a lot stay happy sir Dave Lloyd.
DS
Jul 23, 2020
The course step by step layout makes it easy to understand and the concept explained was easily grasp. With the inclusion of industry platforms to use for assignment makes it complete.
By Laura M•
May 27, 2019
I gave up watching the videos after Week 2 and simply read the transcriptions to complete the course. The videos are painful to watch. I am sure Mr. Lloyd is a smart man who knows the material, but he definitely lacks in the teaching/public speaking area. He was obviously reading from a teleprompter and seemed as if he did not acquaint himself with the material before recording the lessons. There were pauses in places where pauses did not belong and then faster reading in places where it would have been better to slow down. "Stage presence" was horrible with periods where he nervously rocked side to side, times when he was squinting and obviously struggling to read the teleprompter, and times when he just had a glazed look in his eyes as if he had no idea what he was reading. This all unfortunately served as a distraction from the course content. Add to this the fact that a good bit of the material is out-of-date since some of the SEO tools mentioned no longer exist. For these reasons I would highly recommend the videos for this course be redone, preferably by another instructor. Or, at the very least, send him to Toastmasters Club for a few months before he rerecords the videos.
By Jordan C•
Dec 12, 2018
Definitely the worst course of the bunch. Hard to follow. The project was awful too. It looks like they don't keep up with the sites they ask you to use to review the apps in the project as the graphs they want you to provide are no longer in the same places or no longer on the free version of these sites. It wasn't like AWFUL or anything like that but all the other courses so far had set a high bar and this one did not meet that in my opinion.
By Federica L•
Jun 18, 2017
So far this is the worst course in this specialization. The teacher provides very long lists of tools for technical SEO without explaining in detail how to use them. The examples provided are quite sterile and too abstract (often times instead of making concrete examples he refers to X or Y, but this way the examples do not really stick in your mind). Moreover, from a teacher I would expect more engagement and participation, while he is clearly reading the texts, often with awkward and unnatural breaks that give you the feeling he doesn't even know what he's saying.
As for the technical aspect, some of the intermediate quizzes are placed in the wrong part of the video, way before the topic has been explained. This way the user is forced to either guess the answer or to read the lesson transcript. In a case I had the question "What does this graphic represent?" but the image was broken, not visible. This is clearly a signal that the course was not conceived having user experience in mind, despite this should be a capital topic of this course.
By DIONYSIOS Z•
Feb 23, 2017
Very well-structured & useful course! Having already a background in SEO and digital marketing, I found this course very interesting with a lot of ideas presented in a clear and easy-to-digest manner. I didn't attend the other courses of the specialization but I think that this one summarizes really well the whole specialization. Recommend it!
By Kane S•
Aug 12, 2016
This was by far the worst course in the series.
There is a lot of good content in this course that needs to be shared, but I just felt the delivery failed in a lot of ways.
Here are some issues
1) Often, concepts are thrown out but aren't explained clearly. Speaker glosses over them without giving concrete examples
2) The structure of the course is poorly configured. On several occasions, inline quizzes test you on concepts that haven't been introduced until later in the video, forcing you to guess at answers. Also, the assignment portion of the course asks you to submit a word or pdf with images, but it wasn't configured to allow uploads. You could only submit text in a text box. I realized I wasn't the only person with the issue when I graded assignments from others who had trouble submitting their assignment. In some cases, I believe students failed that portion of the course because they could not figure out how to submit. I have some IT background and was able to share my homework through my shared drive fortunately.
3) The speaker should re-record his lecture. It was obvious (or at least seemed as if) he was reading a teleprompter. There were many awkward pauses between sentences that made it hard to listen to. Often times, the audio presentation were inconsistent with the words in the slide, making it confusing because I didn't know which I should be following.
By Barbara J D•
Sep 27, 2016
I think this is an excellent course very informative and interesting. The only complaint I have isn't with this course in particular but seems to happen frequently in various Coursera courses. I submitted my week 3 assignment 2 days late but the course was still going on for another couple of weeks so I didn't think my assignment would not get graded. I tried live chat, learner help until finally I kept posting in the forums begging someone to grade my course. Finally I got a response from a mentor, Michael Fortune who really offered help to me. There was something wrong with my link that I still need to find out what it was. It wasn't until the next session of this course had completed until Michael, who stuck it out with me trying and ultimately succeeding in getting other students to grade my assignment so I could complete my course and move on to the Capstone Project.
I still enjoyed the course despite all that time it took Michael and I to get the assignment graded.
By Mª V B•
Sep 13, 2016
The most challenging course of the series. Although it has a lot of resources to explore as learners by ourselves, I liked that way. This is a practical subject that needs to be learned practicing. Thanks Dave.
By Rayan A•
Oct 24, 2019
From this course, you can learn the basics of technical SEO, global optimization, mobile optimization, and data reporting
you'll set yourself up to better yourself in those areas.
By Kevin S•
Oct 10, 2017
Very exhausting, very ambitiously but such a great source of knowledge and possibility to develop the basic skill- & mindset of a SEO guy. Really Really great course!
By Hien N•
Aug 18, 2016
This course was very helpful. The websites and plug-ins mentioned for analyzing a site's SEO are more than valuable.
By Dianne D - T•
Dec 6, 2017
Really intense! Great information that I can use. I'm a solo act so some won't apply to me but at least I know about it. One thing: If the instructor needs to do another course, updated or whatever. PLEASE ask him to stop swaying. I was getting motion sickness. Otherwise, I appreciate this entire course and will have a lot of studying to do before I feel confident enough to certify.
By Nasreen Q•
Apr 19, 2021
Courses was great and easy to understand. I took this after the SEO Specialization. My one call out is the grading system for the peer graded assignment where the points range either to close together or too far apart. Everyone doesn't follow the instructions to a T so you can fail just off of a couple points.
By Ganesh M•
Jan 11, 2022
I learned so many things including the SEO tools to measure metrics and dimensions for preparing the reporting. Advanced SEO course also helped me learn more about the App Store Optimization (Android and iOS) mobile and desktop devices. I will be signing up for the SEO specialisation course now.
By Deleted A•
Sep 11, 2017
Brilliant course.Loved it. The instructor who also happens to be an extremely busy professional working for one of the to tech. organizations have produced a superb course. Concise and full of actionable insight.
By Gulnar B•
Dec 11, 2019
After attending this training I am able to collect, interpret, validate, and report on the right SEO metrics for the right stakeholders. Great good work and thanks a lot stay happy sir Dave Lloyd.
By Dzafarul-Idham S•
Jul 23, 2020
The course step by step layout makes it easy to understand and the concept explained was easily grasp. With the inclusion of industry platforms to use for assignment makes it complete.
By Camron S•
Jan 13, 2021
The course was pretty cool, if you are already pretty deep into SEO this is a good refresher. If you are new to SEO the fundamentals course might be a better starting point.
By Aashish N•
Jul 13, 2020
Really amazing course, extensive learning and lots of new ideas, perspectives, tools, framework. A must learn course for digital marketers and digital business owners
By Andrejs V•
Aug 11, 2016
The course has bugs, but it shouldn't distract from gaining knowledge. The 5 star given due to comprehensive tools used and final assignment preparation.
By Lina C•
Aug 14, 2017
Very useful tools are introduced. It will be great to do a demonstration of how to use different tools effectively to do a site audit using an example.
By Arpi G•
Nov 15, 2016
This course was amazing. I discovered so many useful tools, had insights on what changes should I do on my website for its better performance.
By Joe T•
Aug 3, 2020
Really great course. The flow was really well designed. Week four did a good job of bringing the prior weeks together and into focus.
By Fernando M L•
Nov 13, 2020
This is an excellent course to expand your mindset. You can learn new tactics to implement in your SEO Strategy since minute 1.
By Shahzaib M•
Aug 10, 2020
Full of great knowledge. But the person is not less then a robot . No expression nothing he is the worst presenter i have seen
By muhammad s•
Jun 21, 2020
Was Amazing Experience And Learn Many New Thing Deeply in Searchin Engine Optimization thanks For Creating New Stuff.