Intermediate Level
Approx. 48 hours to complete
Skills you will gain

  • Authentication
  • Node.Js
  • Mongodb
  • Express.Js
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Introduction to Server-side Development

11 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 288 min), 27 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Data, Data, Where art Thou Data?

10 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 233 min), 23 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Halt! Who goes there?

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 287 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

18 hours to complete

Backend as a Service (BaaS)

18 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 648 min), 34 readings, 2 quizzes

