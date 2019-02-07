This course deals with all things server-side. We base the entire course around the NodeJS platform. We start with a brief overview of the Web protocols: HTTP and HTTPS. We examine NodeJS and NodeJS modules: Express for building web servers. On the database side, we review basic CRUD operations, NoSQL databases, in particular MongoDB and Mongoose for accessing MongoDB from NodeJS. We examine the REST concepts and building a RESTful API. We touch upon authentication and security. Finally we review backend as a service (BaaS) approaches, including mobile BaaS, both open-source and commercial BaaS services.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Authentication
- Node.Js
- Mongodb
- Express.Js
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Server-side Development
In this module you will be introduced to Node, Node modules and the Node HTTP server. You will learn about the Express framework and how to set up a REST API using Express.
Data, Data, Where art Thou Data?
This module looks in detail at data storage with MongoDB, the popular NoSQL database. You will learn first about Express generator for scaffolding an Express application. Then you will learn about MongoDB. You will learn how to interact with MongoDB from a Node application. Then you will learn the Mongoose ODM to create schemas and models, and interact with MongoDB server.
Halt! Who goes there?
This module is dedicated to user authentication. We first develop a full-fledged REST API server with Express, Mongo and Mongoose. Thereafter we examine basic authentication and session-based authentication briefly. We then develop token-based authentication with the support of JSON web tokens and the Passport module.
Backend as a Service (BaaS)
In this module we learn about Mongoose population, a way of cross-referencing documents and populating the documents from other documents. We then review secure communication using HTTPS. We look at Backend as a Service (BaaS) and take a brief look at Loopback.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.54%
- 4 stars15.59%
- 3 stars2.04%
- 2 stars0.60%
- 1 star1.20%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SERVER-SIDE DEVELOPMENT WITH NODEJS, EXPRESS AND MONGODB
It was good experience studying from the best instructor. Although in 2021 some course content seems to be old and they need to be updated to follow latest coding convention.
Good course. Cons: Some have exercice video of 30 mins. For me it's too long and require changes in many file. I would love stick in one file and more explanation for a 10 mins video.
was an awesome course with awesome Instructor. I loved the way instructor explains the each and every point damn clear and expresses it well with an example. One of the Best courses i would say!!
Este curso es muy interesante, práctico y atractivo. Hay una secuencia lógica en cafa sesión. El docente tienw un conocimiento amplio del tema y es muy dinámico enseñando.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.