Learner Reviews & Feedback for Server-side Development with NodeJS, Express and MongoDB by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.7
stars
2,454 ratings
661 reviews

About the Course

This course deals with all things server-side. We base the entire course around the NodeJS platform. We start with a brief overview of the Web protocols: HTTP and HTTPS. We examine NodeJS and NodeJS modules: Express for building web servers. On the database side, we review basic CRUD operations, NoSQL databases, in particular MongoDB and Mongoose for accessing MongoDB from NodeJS. We examine the REST concepts and building a RESTful API. We touch upon authentication and security. Finally we review backend as a service (BaaS) approaches, including mobile BaaS, both open-source and commercial BaaS services. At the end of this course, you will be able to: - Demonstrate an understanding of server-side concepts, CRUD and REST - Build and configure a backend server using NodeJS framework - Build a RESTful API for the front-end to access backend services...

Top reviews

SM

Nov 4, 2018

This is really good course to understand the concept of NodeJs and Mr Jogesh has explained in earch and every bit of the code.Really worth it and appreaciated all who all worked behind this course.

AS

Aug 28, 2021

One of the best course available on Coursera for server side development. A lot has been covered .One change could have been made, instead of HTTPS module one week could have been dedicated to EJS.

By Jason D

Dec 28, 2018

Quite a number of factual errors are included in the course material. There is no attempt made to demonstrate how to handle errors or unexpected input. While a number of topics such as HTTP, HTTPS, Cryptography, and some development tools are explained these are not actually subjects of the course. The actual subjects of the course (Node.JS, Express and MongoDB) have very little coverage beyond that required to implement a "happy path" application. A number of the materials supplied for assignments are incomplete, ambiguous or contain errors. Some of the course work is dependent on specific knowledge from other courses that are not prerequisites.

By Heythem B F

Mar 6, 2018

the first 2 weeks were really beneficial and I was able to learn many things concerning the basics of Server side development but the part with the authentication (week 3 to be precise wasn't that good for me I face many problems and errors and didn't find any assistance from discussion Forums

By Daniel O

May 28, 2018

The explanations are easy to understand and the course is easy to follow. The main issue I have is the content is a little out of date

By Ricardo T

Jan 9, 2018

Low quality content course.

Exercises should be better and more depending on student's knowledge of what they learned. I expected more from this course. Videos explaining each item are extremely boring.

By XiyueZhao

May 13, 2018

Some codes don't work because they don't fit the new version of MongoDB, hope prof can make changes.

By Katakam M

May 28, 2019

Great course.. Great mentor.

Completely enjoyed the course and journey with coursera

By Saptarshi S

May 21, 2020

Good course has covered a lot of topics. However, I feel a certain topics could have been explained better. The course isn't recommended for people who are doing it standalone, you should do it either as part of your angular/ react specialization. Also the instructor has kept this last course same for both specialisation, though the course was originally made for the angular specialisation. Instructor followed an approach suitable for angular client built in that course, so in the very end had to make certain changes at the very end while integrating backend with frontend of react. Updating the course to the latest date for a newer specialisation could be a better approach.

Also the course pattern of first a theory lecture followed by a exercise lecture isn't best for an web development course. I believe in web courses, it's better to cut to theory lectures in between coding, rather than explaining things first in a 15-20 min video followed by another coding lecture! Instead coding and explaining topics is a much more natural approach.

By Vipin

Jan 22, 2018

Good introduction and exercises to lot of concepts.

Most of the video lectures are repetition of the material in the exercises. Very few times additional information not covered in assignment pdf is covered. Additional examples on the concepts, like Promises and creating functions with promises would have been useful.

By Felix S

Jun 9, 2021

O​ne of the worst courses i have taken. Most of the git repositories you should clone, have lots of mistakes in terms of syntax, links, deprecated versions of modules etc.. This is more like a debug course to be honest. I would not recommend any of these 3 courses.

By Caio D P P

Jul 23, 2019

They tried to re-use an another course in this, so the audio and the video does not match on any video, not recommend buy just this course, i'm doing just because of the Especialization.

By sbabureddy

Jul 21, 2019

Good course on Nodejs and MongoDB. It will be helpful, if the instructor add another section of in additional resources for deployment of website for real server(not third party free services).

By Sagar M

Apr 8, 2019

The way Mr jogesh has taught in this course is pretty awesome. He first clears the concepts and then we can work on an exercise alongside him. So It's totally hands on and helped me so much.

By Miguel O

Jul 23, 2018

Easy to understand, tidy and well structured, complete.

By Neeraj

Oct 14, 2019

The course doesnot cover the specifics of NodeJs such as asynchronous IO and callbacks or the new items introduced in ES2015 but covers too easy steps which feels like spoon feeding a 2 year old.

I think the course was targeted at a high school level class, instead of software professionals or Bachelors who already have some experience with programming.

By Adrián

Oct 7, 2018

There's a big flaw in this course for those like me who made the Full-stack dev based on react specialization. Angular is presented but never studied before, should also have a module explaining to those who came from React instead of Angular.

By Saurabh K

Apr 27, 2021

Extremely slow, extremely boring. The course content hasn't been updated in years it seems. Several techniques, methods and functions used in the course are deprecated an no longer supported.

By Deleted A

Apr 2, 2019

worst .....Instructor is stick with only one thing that is dish , from the very first video .Just so annoying .DO NOT DO this course. Waste of time.

By Shijith M

Nov 5, 2018

By Karthik N I

Aug 6, 2021

was an awesome course with awesome Instructor. I loved the way instructor explains the each and every point damn clear and expresses it well with an example. One of the Best courses i would say!!

By Samuel P F

Mar 14, 2019

An exceptional course, in addition to the end you have 6 hours of videos and 3 extra readings that teach you to join your new knowledge with those learned in Cruso 2, 3 and 4

By Manuel A H P

May 16, 2020

Everything is well explained and the exercises helps you a lot to understand better what you are learning

By harsha k

Mar 28, 2019

Excellent course for Server Side Development.....!!

By Vijoy T A

Mar 23, 2019

Best Course For Nodejs

By Arpit S

Mar 28, 2019

It was very good.

By Deleted A

May 13, 2018

good

