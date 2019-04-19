PS
Sep 10, 2020
Great course for begineers!! I suggest this course to those who are new to industry and dont know anything! Concepts are very well explained! Thanks Coursera! Thanks NOVARTIS FOR SPONSORING THE COURSE
KS
May 29, 2020
This course gives you a good overview of why six sigma and lean are necessary. It also gives you an understanding of how team dynamics play important roles and how brainstorming is an effective tool.
By Julia Z•
Apr 19, 2019
I am giving this a 3-star rating. Even though it supplies substantial information, the presentations are lacking proper structure and should be revised. The slides and the speaker are not in harmony. I either have to listen to the speaker or try to read the slides, and when I try to do both I get confused and in the end I don't register neither what the speaker is telling me, nor the information on the slides. Good thing that there's a transcript, when completing this course I actually read through the transcript first and then looked at the slides. But it shouldn't be like that, this means that whoever created the presentation was seriously lacking the most basic presentation skills. The actual slides should just be guiding the presenter, so they should contain only a minimal amount of information (and no full sentences like they are now, there's simply no time to read through them while trying to listen to the speaker). The presenter should be more detailed, and not just say "here's an example of ..." and then jump to the next slide. Talk about the slides! The focus should be shifted from the slides to the presenter, especially since there's a written transcript (thus there's really no need for too detailed slides only for study purposes). I'd rather listen to a detailed, structured, logical but longer presentation, than have to go through it multiple times because my attention is being divided all the time.
I expect higher standards from a course that I am spending my money on.
This could be a wonderful course, I did learn a lot, but please please revise the presentations!
By Quinn G•
Mar 26, 2019
Quizzes were full of poorly worded questions with grammar mistakes. It got better as it went, but was frustrating. There's a sign things aren't right when the first quiz tells you only 6% of people pass on their first try.
By Karen W•
Jan 1, 2019
The video's do not provide enough info to pass the quiz, and the text I don't think does either. Also, it's pretty expensive to buy, even as an e-book.
By Andrea B•
Sep 8, 2018
Coursera clearly states that the campanion texts are not required but will be an asset. I decided to sign up for the Yellow belt course without having the book (since it was pricey). Lo and behold, the first exercise is to read the first chapter of the book, and further more, when I got to the quiz, I recognize that some questions I've never heard about!
So then I tried locally in my country to source the book but was unable to. I ended up having to buy it off of Amazon and pay international shipping. Mind you, time is passing and I had to reschedule until my book arrive. All this time I'm paying for a service I'm not yet able to use.
I'm unable to find a way to speak with Coursera support to start my payment at a later date. SMH! If they were straight up with this information, I would be in a position to make better decisions that would be less expensive!
By PHILLIP M•
Apr 23, 2021
The course was very interactive. It gave solid insight on what Six Sigma principles are all about. I highly recommend watching and reviewing the text to gather better understanding of the course.
By N C•
Sep 18, 2019
Horrible. Not worth your time or money Did not finish:
-Textbook or slides are NOT provided. Textbook costs upward of 60$!
-What slides are provided do not match the voice
-The course spends too much time on the academic history rather than the practical aspects
-The information is disorganized and the quizzes don't relate to what is taught!
By Amalkrishnan P•
Apr 25, 2020
It was a well constructed and well-explained course. I was able to understand the concept of 6-sigma in detail. Practice assignments helped me to check if I have cleared the concept properly.
By Adnan A k•
Jul 15, 2020
i has been gone through all the lecture and assignment of this course and I lean many important skilled, this course is excellently designed with complete knowledge of sig sigma principles .
By Paweł Ś•
Apr 3, 2020
This course is very poor. You need to watch several 2minutes videos (Why they couldn't do it longer ?). During assignemnt there are questions related to topics which are not addressed during those videos. Furthermore there is one book, which is advertised by course leaders as recommended but not mandatory to finish this course, however in week 2 there is one exercise which requires to develop "process map" and tasks starts with words " after reading pages 56-59". What is wrong with them ?
By Allen J M A•
Jan 25, 2018
The course contains very practical notes on what Six Sigma is and what are its underlying principles. It does cover a lot of topics although I feel that course materials are not enough to do a comprehensive study on the subject especially if you do not have the companion text. It would be better if excerpts or notes from this companion text would be available in the different modules.
By Suyog M D•
Oct 14, 2021
This course is really beneficial. I recommend this course to everyone those who want to know basics of six sigma and lean. The course is really helpful and is explained in a very systematic way.
By Sahil V V•
Apr 19, 2020
The Course covered the fundamentals of Six Sigma and Lean and provided an insight into the thought processes and principles which drive these concepts, while highlighting their main features and tools used to accomplish and succeed. These include familiar concepts like Just-in-Time, Kanban, DMAIC among others. Additionally, the objectives and advantages of both Lean and Six Sigma were highlighted.
The videos were informative with sufficient use of tables, charts and graphs to elucidate or clarify as and when needed. I did not find too many issues with the video and the audio, but there are a few instances - however these are minor and can be easily overlooked.
I would recommend this course to all those looking to get a specialisation in Lean Six Sigma.
By Stacey H•
Nov 13, 2019
I only completed the first part of this course but I will not be continuing. The reasons why are as follows: (1) The textbook is absolutely required in order to fully grasp the concepts being presented. For an online course, this is ridiculous. There were quiz questions that came from the text which is highly unfair for an ONLINE course!
(2) The slides were mostly words and they did not always align with what the speakers were discussing. Additionally, there were several times I had to seek external material to understand what the speaker was talking about because neither the audio nor the slides gave enough information.
(3) The audio/ reading was badly read with mistakes and the text had numerous typos. This was very distracting. The IRONY is that this course is about QUALITY.
The institutions/persons offering this course need to DRINK THEIR OWN MEDICINE. This is the worst course I have taken on Coursera to date.
By James C•
Aug 29, 2018
Answer options are too similar. Many questions were low value. AKA who cares????
By Prakruti S•
Sep 11, 2020
Great course for begineers!! I suggest this course to those who are new to industry and dont know anything! Concepts are very well explained! Thanks Coursera! Thanks NOVARTIS FOR SPONSORING THE COURSE
By Krystopher E R•
Sep 2, 2017
Highly educational and easy to understand course. I highly recommend this course to anyone looking into SIx Sigma and Lean in the production work area.
By Vladimir A•
Oct 8, 2017
On every test there is a reference to their book, which costs $90... Without book, just watching the lectures and going through slides and annotations, the approach is about guessing the correct answer... The claim is that the book is not required, but it seems to me that it is...
By Felix A•
Apr 29, 2020
The first Course in University System of Georgia's Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization provides thorough lectures and key concepts of value for aspiring Yellow Belts. The Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt Handbook compliments perfectly the course. However, Kennesaw State University's experienced faculty delivered outstanding lectures that made the use of the Official Handbook entirely optional. Although, this course is considered an introductory course, the high quality of the teaching and the large amount of information in each video make it really easy to transition into the next courses in this certification.
Overall, I'm really satisfied with this course and the Program as a whole. Thank you Coursera and Thank you USG's Faculty,
By Rafael P P•
Oct 23, 2019
I am very pleased with this new learning.
Everyone is recommended to begin the first step in leadership,organization, analysis methods and other characteristics of a good professional.
I will apply all this knowledge to my work.
Thanks!
By Laura C S•
Nov 9, 2018
Excellent tool for enterprise improvement and given changes for companies that are looking for advance and quality. I propose that may be is good to puto more exercises for get in tha best the ability and understand the topics.
By Mohsin Q•
Mar 4, 2018
This course changed my perception about management and quality control. This course helped me in enhancing my knowledge on management and waste reduction. The vast application and eloquent speakers make this course a must have.
By Ajay d c•
Feb 10, 2018
Hi All,
Insightful , Lot of useful information that could be applied in professional and personal life.
For example : Production Planning could be used to arrange goods at home making it easier for you.
Regards,
Ajay Chawla
By Kandikonda R R S•
May 30, 2020
This course gives you a good overview of why six sigma and lean are necessary. It also gives you an understanding of how team dynamics play important roles and how brainstorming is an effective tool.
By Srinidhi D N•
Apr 21, 2020
This course amazingly explaine various new tools along with the six sigma. this literally mae me unerstand the whole concept of it starting from why to use all these to how to use all these
By AJINKYA W•
Oct 1, 2019
Thank you so much to sir Bill bailey, PhD , sir Gregory Wiles, PhD , sir David cook, PhD , madam Christina Scherrer, PhD
The great study material, reasonable presentation.