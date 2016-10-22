About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Cybersecurity Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Fuzz Testing
  • Buffer Overflow
  • Sql Injection
  • Penetration Test
Instructor

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

OVERVIEW

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

LOW-LEVEL SECURITY

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

DEFENDING AGAINST LOW-LEVEL EXPLOITS

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

WEB SECURITY

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

SECURE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 130 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOFTWARE SECURITY

About the Cybersecurity Specialization

Cybersecurity

