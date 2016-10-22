This course we will explore the foundations of software security. We will consider important software vulnerabilities and attacks that exploit them -- such as buffer overflows, SQL injection, and session hijacking -- and we will consider defenses that prevent or mitigate these attacks, including advanced testing and program analysis techniques. Importantly, we take a "build security in" mentality, considering techniques at each phase of the development cycle that can be used to strengthen the security of software systems. Successful learners in this course typically have completed sophomore/junior-level undergraduate work in a technical field, have some familiarity with programming, ideally in C/C++ and one other "managed" program language (like ML or Java), and have prior exposure to algorithms. Students not familiar with these languages but with others can improve their skills through online web tutorials.
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
OVERVIEW
Overview and expectations of the course
LOW-LEVEL SECURITY
Low-level security: Attacks and exploits
DEFENDING AGAINST LOW-LEVEL EXPLOITS
Defending against low-level exploits
WEB SECURITY
Web security: Attacks and defenses
SECURE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Designing and Building Secure Software
Very nice and informative course with practical challenges to solve to get hands on idea of the topics learned during the lectures. Thumbs up.
Very good material. I am a software proffesional and there were topics that I really did not know and it is a very good starting point for me.
Very useful course to update the current knowlege and to learn new technologies and theoretical facts. Also, identified how software security should be combined with software development.
very nice course, covering the most essential topics related to software security. For the curios students, it should provide a good start to dive deep!
The Cybersecurity Specialization covers the fundamental concepts underlying the construction of secure systems, from the hardware to the software to the human-computer interface, with the use of cryptography to secure interactions. These concepts are illustrated with examples drawn from modern practice, and augmented with hands-on exercises involving relevant tools and techniques. Successful participants will develop a way of thinking that is security-oriented, better understanding how to think about adversaries and how to build systems that defend against them.
