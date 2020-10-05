A
Sep 21, 2020
Muy buen curso, te da la realidad actual con el contexto que estamos llevando y eso te ayuda a canalizar mejor todo el aprendizaje.
AE
Aug 11, 2020
Muchísimas gracias, fue un buen trabajo.. lo pasé bien con usted señor Abad. Gané muchas palabras nuevas.
By Silent S•
Oct 5, 2020
This is in Spanish -- I am looking for a course in English to teach me Spanish. I tried to delete, un-enroll the course but the system does not do anything -- 'just seems to be stuck.
By Cody B•
May 28, 2020
I found this course to be extremely helpful and relevant for anybody going into/currently in the medical field (regardless of specific profession) that has some Spanish speaking background. It not only provides the vocabulary and grammar components of the language but also utilizes authentic recordings of real conversation of patient-provider interactions. This allows the student to get an idea of the culture, flow, and interactions that take place in a conversation in Spanish that will improve patient rapport in one's practice. I highly recommend this course, as a refresher and as a place to continue improving upon one's skills and knowledge of the Spanish language within a healthcare setting! Great course, thank you, Prof. Abad Rabat!
By Nicole F•
May 25, 2020
I really enjoyed and got a lot out of this course. I used to be a Spanish medical interpreter, so I knew the vocabulary, but I gained great insight into differences between Spanish words spoken in certain Spanish speaking countries, some grammar help, and got a great review overall. The authentic audio along with the transcriptions were the most helpful parts of the course for me personally. The professor was great and spoke very clearly and descriptively and during each video. I would highly recommend this course to English speaking medical professionals or even Spanish speakers who want to learn the medical terminology. I would say this is designed for intermediate to advanced Spanish speakers.
By Kerlene T•
Dec 23, 2018
This was a basic course for intermediate-level Spanish speakers, and would be helpful for those entering or already in the medical profession. The ideas are relevant, helpful, and simple, but most of the payoff will be seen when you actually have to talk to someone during a consultation. So, learn the vocabulary and keep in mind that everyone has a different background and expectations when you're exercising your profession.
By Leidy D R M•
Jul 11, 2020
No es un curso dirigido para un nativo del idioma español, porque aprendes cosas muy mínimas.
By Macarena T•
Apr 23, 2019
This course is aimed at native English speakers. As a native Spanish speaker, it was somehow useful. They talked about interesting topics and issues that we should take into account to communicate effectively in healthcare settings.
By Lisa C•
Jan 2, 2021
Great pace and challenge! This course was a perfect follow-up to a 2-week medical Spanish Immersion trip in Peru. A background in Spanish (basic at minimum) and a working understanding of clinical medicine will strongly forecast the student's sense of applicability and enjoyment.
By Frances G•
Jan 2, 2022
The structure, presentation format of this course is outstanding. I am fortunate to have found professional learning in Coursera. I intend to apply the skills I learned in Spanish for Successful Communication in Healthcare Settings to my own professional goal.
By Rose M•
Nov 23, 2020
Excellent, aimed at those with intermediate Spanish. Great focus on practical vocabulary, real life application of grammar, and communication techniques. It has really built my confidence and skills for using Spanish at my health care work. Thanks!
By Mohd. A H•
Jun 16, 2020
Seamless mixture of language learning with the conversational concepts that any medical professional might need. I feel like I learned more than just Spanish - I learned how to contextualize my study of grammar and vocabulary.
By Heather L•
Sep 16, 2021
Excellent overview of using Spanish in Healthcare Settings. The real audio examples were very helpful. You will need some background in Spanish (intermediate).
By Ezekiel M•
Apr 11, 2019
This course was amazing, and I really learned so much. I would love to see more advanced language courses.
By Vicky H•
Apr 27, 2021
Goes into the nuances of communicating with patients and colleagues in a healthcare setting, such as taking account into patient age, cultural background, psychosocial concerns, etc. Overall I enjoyed the course. The instructor spoke very clearly for a beginner Spanish learner like me. I did not give it five stars because I would have liked more focus on the medical vocabularies and dialogues rather than so much focus on the application in social/cultural context. This may only be because those are similar to how it is in the healthcare setting in America using the English language, but I could see how that may be helpful for learners who have had less exposure to the healthcare setting in a similar culture. Overall, I would recommend the course to others, as I did learn plenty from it. It was challenging for a beginner Spanish learner like me, but the subtitles and transcripts helped so much!
By Hannah O•
Feb 7, 2021
I would give this course a 4.8!!!! There are some issues with the quizzes near the end of the course, however in this course I learned a lot and enjoyed sharpening my Spanish skills in grammar as well as speaking. There was a lot to learn and this is a very impactful four week course! I recommend this course to anyone who is in the healthcare setting and wants a refresher as well as those who are more intermediate in Spanish who don't know medical Spanish or don't have it mastered just yet. ¡Buena suerte!
By Dina S•
Nov 16, 2019
Some of the quizzes were difficult in that I know that I would put the right answer, and it is even verified by some of the content in the modules, but it would still mark it as incorrect. This is especially relevant in the answers that needed to be typed out. Otherwise, the course was great!
By David R B•
Dec 13, 2020
I thought this course was very well organized and I learned a lot from it. My one complaint is that the quality of the audio recordings of the doctor-patient interactions was generally poor.
By Samantha R•
Jul 6, 2020
The course is good. There is a lot of information given. I would have preferred smaller pieces of information and maybe some links to some practice exercises on the grammar points.
By Layla R•
May 9, 2021
It was hard to contact the professor. The class was well done, I wish there was a disclaimer that stated the class was for more advanced Spanish speakers.
By Stephanie V•
Sep 18, 2020
This course is great for beginners who know some Spanish and want to expand on their medical Spanish.
By Aloka A•
Sep 28, 2021
i cant even unenroll from a course
By Laura G•
Apr 17, 2020
I loved this course! It was a great review to freshen up my Spanish grammar and I learned a lot of new medical terms too, as well as strategies for communicating better in a clinical setting. The instructor is fantastic and the educational materials and videos are very well done. I highly recommend this course for intermediate or advanced Spanish speakers interested in improving their communication!
By Amanda F•
Nov 14, 2019
Fantastic course. Very well structured, full of authentic recordings from healthcare settings, excellent exercises to practice and apply learning. Great balance of vocabulary, useful grammatical focus, and sociocultural communication issues. This is the way an online course (or any course, for that matter) SHOULD be! Thanks so much for the opportunity.
By Renelus P M•
Mar 5, 2019
Thanks so lot for everything with that program University I learned so lot and now I have a certificate.
This is one of the best program and people can learn for their future and be professional etc.
Thanks again for your hospitality and patient.
Also, it is a good university program to acquire additional academic language and medical terminology.
By Marybeth A K•
Jul 12, 2021
Excellent class with FANTASTIC printed & video resources!! Very well-organized, useful, and helpful! I am very grateful for this course! I wish the audio on the real-life recordings had been a bit clearer, but so it goes. Otherwise, truly stellar class, and I would 100% take more from Coursera and Rice University! Thank you!
By Rita B d•
Feb 17, 2019
Soy medica de cabezera, y este curso resultó muy útil e interesante para mí.
Las lecciónes eran bien estructuradas, las grabaciónes eran autenticas y me ayudaron mucho aprender el vocabulario en contexto. Espero, que voy a usar lo que aprendí aquí.