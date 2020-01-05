About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • U​se the collaborative Databricks workspace to write scalable Spark SQL code that executes against a cluster of machines

  • Inspect the Spark UI to analyze query performance and identify bottlenecks

  • Create an end-to-end pipeline that reads data, transforms it, and saves the result

  • B​uild a medallion (bronze, silver, gold) lakehouse architecture with Delta Lake to ensure the reliability, scalability, and performance of your data

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Apache Spark
  • Delta Lake
  • SQL
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Spark

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Spark Core Concepts

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Engineering Data Pipelines

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Data Lakes, Warehouses and Lakehouses

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization

Learn SQL Basics for Data Science

Frequently Asked Questions

