Apply your GIS knowledge in this course on geospatial analysis, focusing on analysis tools, 3D data, working with rasters, projections, and environment variables. Through all four weeks of this course, we'll work through a project together - something unique to this course - from project conception, through data retrieval, initial data management and processing, and finally to our analysis products.
At least 2 years experience, comfortable doing data analysis, and fundamental grasp of GIS concepts.
Create 3-dimensional surfaces
Create triangulated irregular networks (TIN) and modify rasters to 3D data
Develop and analyze data for the geospatial analysis project
Design color ramps for your data
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Course Overview & Geospatial Analysis
In the first module of Geospatial and Environmental Analysis, we will be learning about a plethora of common tools used with vector data in ArcGIS for geospatial analysis projects. By the end of the module, you will be able to use: the clip tool, erase tool, identity tool, near tool, point distance tool, merge tool, dissolve tool, tabulate area tool, buffers, and conversion tools. In addition, you will also begin work on a geospatial analysis project that we will be using throughout this course.
Rasters and Surfaces
In this second module, we're going to cover raster data in depth and how to create 3-dimensional surfaces from our rasters. After completing this module you should be able to: describe different raster data formats and how they're used, use comparison and swipe tools, resample and retroject rasters, describe how fishnets and Thiessen polygons are used, create TINs, and convert your rasters to 3D data using ArcScene. In addition, you will continue your geospatial analysis project as you begin to plan your approach.
Classifying and Viewing Data
In this third module, we're going to start off with talking all about projections. If you've taking the specialization with us, you may recall that we discussed this in the first course, but this will be an in-depth, more technical overview of projections and coordinate systems. In the second half of the module we'll learn about environment variables. By the end of this module, you will be able to describe coordinate systems, projected coordinate systems, compare the pros and cons of different projections, and define what environment variables are and what they are used for. You will also have the opportunity to actually begin to analyze your data in the course project.
Working Through a Project
In the final module of this course, we're going to devote some time to discussing symbology. We've talked about symbology use a little bit in some of the other courses of the specialization, but this module provides a much more in-depth look at symbology use in ArcGIS. After viewing the videos in this module, you'll be able to design color ramps for your data, bin or classify your data appropriately, stretch raster boundaries, and copy and reuse symbology on multiple layers. Finally, we'll wrap up the geospatial analysis project before you begin work on the final (peer-reviewed) assignment for this course.
It is a great course. The videos are easy to understand and the final assignment makes you work with almost every tool they show during the 4 weeks. Excellent! 3 down, 2 to go!
I really loved this course on its presentation content delivering and assessment. I really loved to do the final assignment as a project and learnt a lot through this course.
This is 3rd course in GIS specialization which gives more insight into capability of Geospatial and environmental analysis if you are more serious in learning ArcGIS.
It was a good experience, getting familiar with the tools and all. But, the videos were short, and it did not have enough assignments to work on our own.
