About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years experience, comfortable doing data analysis, and fundamental grasp of GIS concepts.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create 3-dimensional surfaces

  • Create triangulated irregular networks (TIN) and modify rasters to 3D data

  • Develop and analyze data for the geospatial analysis project

  • Design color ramps for your data

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview & Geospatial Analysis

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 105 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Rasters and Surfaces

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 164 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Classifying and Viewing Data

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 107 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Working Through a Project

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

