MH
May 11, 2020
The course content of this course is awesome and the way of explanation also. Those who want to make carrier in this field of GIS or Environment Analyst for them this is a good platform to learn.
AA
May 4, 2019
Like the previous courses on this specialization, this course is well prepared, the lectures are clear and the assignments designed to reinforce the learner's skills. I have really enjoyed it.
By Luigi S•
Dec 19, 2016
Peer review is not best way to grade if requires some form of subjective judgement from people that maybe are not the very qualified to provide it.
By Paul E•
Aug 21, 2016
An excellent course. Well paced, comprehensive, delivers on many of the promises that the specialisation makes. My ranking above relates to course content and lecturer (who actively participates in the discussion forums).
I do however have great disdain for Coursera's downright abysmal handling of course rescheduling that saw it magically reappear after being cancelled and announced to enrolled students only two days before assessed content was due. Numerous student concerns were subsequently brushed off by support staff. Highly unprofessional.
By Mega D•
Jul 31, 2019
Nick Santos is an awesome professor and profuse in knowdlege in data and GIS. The cool thing about him is he artuculates his points so well and uses very practical real world examples. Absolutely awesome!!
By Abdulaziz A•
May 5, 2019
By Arnold T•
Sep 2, 2016
Haven't seen an online resource that has taught GIS better than this. And by a long shot! Loved the course. All courses have been awesome and build on themselves well
By Tomas B M•
Jan 8, 2019
As the ones preceding it, it's an excellent course! The peer review is more difficult, but with enough time and effort, the resulting knowledge can be rewarding.
By Oghenevwede E•
Jan 19, 2019
Great course, just keep getting better.
By Mark G•
Feb 21, 2019
This course challenged me with learning how to create and analyze rasters and relate them to points and polygons. The instructor teaches managing the data and breaking down the project into manageable steps as well as using many of the hundreds of available tools.
By Ricardo F R•
Mar 20, 2019
I learn a lot from this experience, I can have my own rhythm and that is very important, cause my job does not allow me a lot of time during the week. Cheers for the teacher, well presented and pronunciation is clear and easy to understand.
By Lisbeth H•
Jan 9, 2019
Ha sido un curso de lo más productivo así como he aprendido a usar herramientas nuevas también he aprendido a maximizar el uso de herramientas ya conocidas y de manera general diversificar el uso y aplicación de ArcGIS.
By Rodrigo P•
Apr 9, 2018
Amazing course! Perfectly explained topics, insight to a real-life workflow, and the opportunity of practicing what was learned.
By henloy A•
Jan 2, 2019
Great Course, good project and practice sessions. The course was well structured.
By CHINEDU O•
Jun 26, 2016
very rich and practical, yet simple. It covers what it's all about.
By karmvir s r•
Mar 19, 2017
This is the course where the technicality comes into play!!!!
By Ivana B•
Jun 18, 2017
Amazing course, I learnt a lot and want to keep learning.
By Alfonso L R M•
Nov 2, 2016
Great course and great tools to analyse geographic data.
By Carlos T H•
Aug 1, 2018
Excellent course!! I recommend it!
By Jitan D•
Jul 26, 2017
I loved this Course!
By MUSAB M A H•
Jan 13, 2019
that is best course
By Deleted A•
Jul 25, 2017
Great Experience
By Priti R•
Jan 20, 2019
Great course!
By Mahmoud K H K•
Jul 28, 2018
thanx nick :*
By Takki E K•
Mar 1, 2019
Magnifique!
By MAGGIE G M•
Aug 24, 2016
best course
By Syed M Z S•
Jun 25, 2016
Excellent