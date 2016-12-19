Chevron Left
About the Course

Apply your GIS knowledge in this course on geospatial analysis, focusing on analysis tools, 3D data, working with rasters, projections, and environment variables. Through all four weeks of this course, we'll work through a project together - something unique to this course - from project conception, through data retrieval, initial data management and processing, and finally to our analysis products. In this class you will learn the fundamentals of geospatial and environmental analysis during four week-long modules: Week 1: Tour ArcToolbox and learn how to use common geospatial analysis tools built into ArcGIS Week 2: Gain a working understanding of raster data models: symbolize, reproject, overlay, and assess rasters. Take a detour into 3D data models, and interpolation of observations into 3D surfaces and rasters Week 3: Go in-depth on projections and coordinate systems, which are foundational to all GIS. Learn how to use environment variables to constrain your analyses and get better quality data products. Week 4: Expand your knowledge of symbology. Learn how to visually display your data by classifying it in logical groupings and then symbolizing it on your map. Take Geospatial and Environmental Analysis as a standalone course or as part of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization. You should have equivalent experience to completing the first and second courses in this specialization, "Fundamentals of GIS" and "GIS Data Formats, Design, and Quality", before taking this course. By completing this third class in the Specialization you will gain the skills needed to succeed in the full program....

MH

May 11, 2020

The course content of this course is awesome and the way of explanation also. Those who want to make carrier in this field of GIS or Environment Analyst for them this is a good platform to learn.

AA

May 4, 2019

Like the previous courses on this specialization, this course is well prepared, the lectures are clear and the assignments designed to reinforce the learner's skills. I have really enjoyed it.

By Luigi S

Dec 19, 2016

Peer review is not best way to grade if requires some form of subjective judgement from people that maybe are not the very qualified to provide it.

By Paul E

Aug 21, 2016

An excellent course. Well paced, comprehensive, delivers on many of the promises that the specialisation makes. My ranking above relates to course content and lecturer (who actively participates in the discussion forums).

I do however have great disdain for Coursera's downright abysmal handling of course rescheduling that saw it magically reappear after being cancelled and announced to enrolled students only two days before assessed content was due. Numerous student concerns were subsequently brushed off by support staff. Highly unprofessional.

By Mega D

Jul 31, 2019

Nick Santos is an awesome professor and profuse in knowdlege in data and GIS. The cool thing about him is he artuculates his points so well and uses very practical real world examples. Absolutely awesome!!

By Abdulaziz A

May 5, 2019

Like the previous courses on this specialization, this course is well prepared, the lectures are clear and the assignments designed to reinforce the learner's skills. I have really enjoyed it.

By Arnold T

Sep 2, 2016

Haven't seen an online resource that has taught GIS better than this. And by a long shot! Loved the course. All courses have been awesome and build on themselves well

By Tomas B M

Jan 8, 2019

As the ones preceding it, it's an excellent course! The peer review is more difficult, but with enough time and effort, the resulting knowledge can be rewarding.

By Oghenevwede E

Jan 19, 2019

Great course, just keep getting better.

By Mark G

Feb 21, 2019

This course challenged me with learning how to create and analyze rasters and relate them to points and polygons. The instructor teaches managing the data and breaking down the project into manageable steps as well as using many of the hundreds of available tools.

By Ricardo F R

Mar 20, 2019

I learn a lot from this experience, I can have my own rhythm and that is very important, cause my job does not allow me a lot of time during the week. Cheers for the teacher, well presented and pronunciation is clear and easy to understand.

By Lisbeth H

Jan 9, 2019

Ha sido un curso de lo más productivo así como he aprendido a usar herramientas nuevas también he aprendido a maximizar el uso de herramientas ya conocidas y de manera general diversificar el uso y aplicación de ArcGIS.

By Rodrigo P

Apr 9, 2018

Amazing course! Perfectly explained topics, insight to a real-life workflow, and the opportunity of practicing what was learned.

By henloy A

Jan 2, 2019

Great Course, good project and practice sessions. The course was well structured.

By CHINEDU O

Jun 26, 2016

very rich and practical, yet simple. It covers what it's all about.

By karmvir s r

Mar 19, 2017

This is the course where the technicality comes into play!!!!

By Ivana B

Jun 18, 2017

Amazing course, I learnt a lot and want to keep learning.

By Alfonso L R M

Nov 2, 2016

Great course and great tools to analyse geographic data.

By Carlos T H

Aug 1, 2018

Excellent course!! I recommend it!

By Jitan D

Jul 26, 2017

I loved this Course!

By MUSAB M A H

Jan 13, 2019

that is best course

By Deleted A

Jul 25, 2017

Great Experience

By Priti R

Jan 20, 2019

Great course!

By Mahmoud K H K

Jul 28, 2018

thanx nick :*

By Takki E K

Mar 1, 2019

Magnifique!

By MAGGIE G M

Aug 24, 2016

best course

By Syed M Z S

Jun 25, 2016

Excellent

