COURSE ABSTRACT:
Have we reached the boundaries of what can be achieved in sports and building design? The answer is definitely “NO”. This course explains basic aspects of bluff body aerodynamics, wind tunnel testing and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations with application to sports and building aerodynamics. It is intended for anyone with a strong interest in these topics. Key fields addressed are urban physics, wind engineering and sports aerodynamics. COURSE CONTENTS: The course consists of 6 weeks. The first 3 weeks are on fundamentals, the second 3 weeks on applications. - Week 1: Basic aspects of fluid flow - Week 2: Wind-tunnel testing - Week 3: Computational Fluid Dynamics - Week 4: Building aerodynamics - Week 5: 100 m sprint aerodynamics - Week 6: Cycling aerodynamics COURSE UPGRADES: In January-February 2017, the course will be upgraded/extended with: - New modules on cycling aerodynamics - Week 7: Climate adaptation of buildings and cities - Week 8: Air pollution If you want to take the upgraded/extended course, please wait with enrollment until mid February. LECTURER: The lecturer is Bert Blocken, professor at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and KU Leuven in Belgium. He is a Civil Engineer holding a PhD in Building Physics. His main areas of expertise are urban physics, wind engineering and sports aerodynamics. He has published 126 papers in international peer-reviewed journals. He has received the 2013 Junior Award from the International Association of Wind Engineering and six best paper awards from the Elsevier ISI journal Building & Environment (2009, 2011, 2012) and at international conferences. According to the 2016 Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking) & Elsevier, he is among the 150 most cited researchers world-wide both in the field of Civil Engineering and in the field of Energy Science & Engineering. Since Dec 2016, he is editor of the ISI journal Building & Environment and starting 2017, he is also associate editor of the ISI Journal of Wind Engineering & Industrial Aerodynamics. He is member of the editorial board of the ISI journals Building Simulation and Sports Engineering. He has acted as a reviewer for more than 70 different ISI journals. He is currently supervising a team of 4 senior researchers, 32 PhD students and 5 MSc students.