MM
May 17, 2020
Really intriguing and interesting course. The standard of the MOOC is exemplary. It tries to address many unconventional theories with perfectly validated studies. Highly recommended course.
HY
Aug 8, 2020
It was a very useful, high quality and enjoyable course, My regards and grateful to Doctor Bert Blocken the instructor of this course. In fact, this course change my career path.
By ANSHUL S•
Oct 1, 2020
Course his highly insightful and enriching. It teaches the best practice guidelines, standard procedures of wind engineering and Experimental and computational fluid dynamics.
By Murukesh M•
May 18, 2020
Really intriguing and interesting course. The standard of the MOOC is exemplary. It tries to address many unconventional theories with perfectly validated studies. Highly recommended course.
By Ajay K•
Jun 11, 2020
Very well explained and there have also been used animations to explain the concept which assists in understanding and picture formation in mind which is phenomenal.
By JHOSDADO A L R C•
May 15, 2020
Is a course great!
By Asif M A•
May 18, 2020
This course is an excellent resource to the beginners such as mine. Moreover the contents are well organized and very helpful to fill the blanks of knowledge in this area. However, if hands-on example for each special topics such as 100 meter sprint, building aerodynamics and cycling case are included it would have been the best resource to learn CFD simulation for the above mentioned cases.
By KOH J Y•
Aug 12, 2020
Easily the best course I have ever come across online, with a passionate lecturer on screen providing quality content and unique perspectives. The inclusion of interviews with coaches and showing us the actual scene at a wind tunnel provided quite an interesting experience. Highly recommended. Thank you for this course, I enjoyed it and have learnt a lot from it!
By Hossam M•
Aug 9, 2020
It was a very useful, high quality and enjoyable course, My regards and grateful to Doctor Bert Blocken the instructor of this course. In fact, this course change my career path.
By Almighty T•
Sep 23, 2019
When I joined this course, I had an expectation to learn about CFD and I got as anticipated. Learn by example, this is what it is.
By priyaanshu p•
Aug 23, 2019
One of the best course i have ever learned and the way of teaching is very good. i really liked it . Thankyou
By PO-JUNG H•
May 21, 2020
The course content is difficult and requires a lot of time to comprehend. It will be better if you already had some fundamental knowledge in this field. The peer assessment for me stands too heavy in the ratio (50%) and I would recommend to lower to 40% or 35%. Great course! Thank you very much.
By Filipe D•
Apr 19, 2020
Interesting and relevant topics. Concepts well explained.
All videos have an introduction and a closing summary. For the students that do not need those, it is easy to forward to the main video content.
Week quizzes actually demand you to watch and know the topics that had been presented, so it is not just a "bureaucracy". That helps paying attention and learning the important contents of the videos.
It took more than a week to get the final assignment reviewed by the necessary number of peers. Count on that. It also appears that you will have to go to the forum to ask others for review.
On the "minus" side, the videos are already a few year hold (2014, 2015, I think). While they are still valid, it would be useful to have an extra week with some notes on the latest developments on the topics discussed. I do not think the existing week need any change.
By Sthavishtha B R•
May 15, 2020
An excellent course, presented in a very detailed fashion : module question for every lecture, reading materials (journal articles) for every module, introduction of references midst lectures, peer-review assignments, past/ongoing/future research highlights, interviews with experts, view of the real-lab experiments etc. My only concern is that the instructor lists several quotes in certain module lectures, which keeps the listener bored. It would be advisable to include the essential quotes alone. Additionally, the course has not been currently upgraded to include two new modules - "Climate adaptation of buildings and cities" and "Air pollution", which has actually been mentioned in the course description.
By Rafael S A•
May 13, 2020
Came to this course looking to enlarge my theoretical background, but found even more. How to apply air dynamics knowledge to different fields, some guidelines to perform feasible simulations and rare counter-intuitive effects to keep in mind, all explained in a perfect path by professor Bert Blocken, to whom I want to thank for this MOOC.
By André F M•
Apr 21, 2020
This course has an excellent approach so that I can remember many concepts of aerodynamics that I had already studied and still delve into topics such as CWE and tests in wind tunnels. Easy-to-understand classes that I'm really enjoying for my aerodynamic learning process. In addition, he presents interesting quotes from the area.
By abhishek b•
Aug 29, 2021
this is one of the best online course which i have done till now i am really happy that these concepts which i learnt from professor bert blocken will stay with me forever which i will try to contribute towards my researches in CFD. very practical course to understand and interpret CFD. thankyou very much professor bert blocken
By Edgar O P T•
Aug 4, 2020
Really great course! You can learn a lot of interesting cases related to aerodynamics that are not often studied and that could have a big impact in every day life. I study aeronautical engineering and I was really surprised of some of the cases presented in the course, it was really worth it to have a look!
By Avinash C•
Jul 10, 2020
The course has just not cleared my doubts but also introduced me to new areas of CFD. Sports and building aerodynamics were new field for me and honestly speaking, I have learned a lot. I recommend course to people who are interested to explore more in aerodynamics.
By Udhaya B K•
Sep 3, 2020
One of the rare and best course which goes in greater detail to explain the journals published regarding sports and building aerodynamic while giving a solid foundation on general fluid mechanics, computational fluid mechanics and the usage of wind tunnels.
By Efe O•
May 4, 2020
It was a great opportunity to recall the principal laws of fluid physics and widen the focus on sports aerodynamics. Thanks to Coursera and Eindhoven Univesity of Technology for this MOOC. I hope Prof. Blocken will make a new detailed one on urban physics.
By Siddhant M•
Jul 21, 2020
A brief explanation on all the topics related to building as well as sports Aerodynamics has been included in the course. Also the quiz at the end of every week ensures that the learner has acquired all the knowledge required in the following week.
By Mattia D•
Aug 4, 2020
Great course - really recommended. In case you are interested in aerodynamics and you want to understand the complexity behind wind tunnel and cfd assessments applied to sports and building aerodynamics, this is definitely a great resource.
By Daniel C M•
Jul 31, 2019
Great course!
You will find very useful aspects of fluid flow, you will learn a base to make wind tunnel tests and CFD simulations and find very interesting examples in the fields of Building Aerodynamics and Sports Aerodynamics.
By NIRMITH K•
May 14, 2021
Very good concepts for mechanical and civil engineering people.
Got to know about few aspects of Computational fluid dynamics which helped me in my curriculum projects and seminar.
Overall a great experience of learning.
By Sebastien R•
Aug 30, 2020
Mr Blocken successfully presented a lot of complex concepts with the right level of complexity in order to have this course entertaining and not last 3 years to get every little detail.
I enjoyed it very much
By Miriam G•
Jan 30, 2021
I am cursed for life. Can't watch snow falling without seeing building aerodynamics patterns.
Amazing course to get an understanding of aerodynamics and open up your horizon.