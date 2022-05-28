One of the biggest changes in the past decade is the rapid adoption of machine learning, AI, and big data in investment decision making. This course introduces learners with knowledge of the investment industry to foundational statistical concepts underpinning machine learning as well as advanced AI techniques. This course demonstrates core modeling frameworks along with carefully selected real-world investment practice examples. The course seeks to familiarize learners with two important programming languages — Python and R (no prior knowledge of Python or R necessary). The motivation is to demonstrate the elegance — and speed — simple programming brings to the investment decision-making process. The reading material in this course offers in-practice insights curated from the blogs of CFA Institute as well as other leading publications.
This course is part of the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Background in investment products and firms
What you will learn
Understand the importance of information patterns and the concept of causality in decision making models
Assess and apply probability concepts to real-world investing scenarios
Describe and use linear and logistic regression modeling for investment decision making
Compare simple time-series models and understand their limitations
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Logistic Regression Modeling
- Linear Regression Modeling
- Python Programming
- Statistical Concepts
Background in investment products and firms
Offered by
CFA Institute
CFA Institute is a global association of investment professionals. The mission of CFA Institute is served by generating value for core investment management professionals and engaging with the core investment management industry to advance ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice, which collectively contributes value to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Statistics for Machine Learning for Investment Professionals
Data and Patterns
Randomness and Probability
Linear Regression
Advanced Regression Concepts
About the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
This Specialization is uniquely tailored to the needs of investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge who want to develop a basic, practical understanding of machine learning techniques and how they are used in the investment process. Through the three courses, you will learn techniques for presenting data and importance of the “data story”, produce data visualizations using Python, assess and apply probability concepts to investing scenarios, compare simple time-series models and understand their limitations, discover how machine learning applications can address investment problems, and understand how to apply the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework to machine learning dilemmas. All that you learn in this Specialization will give you the knowledge and confidence to explain clearly and “translate” machine learning concepts and their application to real-world investment problems to a non-expert audience and clients. Check out this short video overview.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Does completing this course give me credit in any CFA Institute Programs?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.