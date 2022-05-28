About this Course

9,614 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level

Background in investment products and firms

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the importance of information patterns and the concept of causality in decision making models

  • Assess and apply probability concepts to real-world investing scenarios

  • Describe and use linear and logistic regression modeling for investment decision making

  • Compare simple time-series models and understand their limitations

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Logistic Regression Modeling
  • Linear Regression Modeling
  • Python Programming
  • Statistical Concepts
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level

Background in investment products and firms

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

CFA Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Welcome to Statistics for Machine Learning for Investment Professionals

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Data and Patterns

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Randomness and Probability

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Linear Regression

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 113 min), 2 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Advanced Regression Concepts

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 10 quizzes

About the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization

Data Science for Investment Professionals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder