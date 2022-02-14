Learner Reviews & Feedback for Statistics for Machine Learning for Investment Professionals by CFA Institute
About the Course
One of the biggest changes in the past decade is the rapid adoption of machine learning, AI, and big data in investment decision making. This course introduces learners with knowledge of the investment industry to foundational statistical concepts underpinning machine learning as well as advanced AI techniques. This course demonstrates core modeling frameworks along with carefully selected real-world investment practice examples. The course seeks to familiarize learners with two important programming languages — Python and R (no prior knowledge of Python or R necessary). The motivation is to demonstrate the elegance — and speed — simple programming brings to the investment decision-making process. The reading material in this course offers in-practice insights curated from the blogs of CFA Institute as well as other leading publications.
After taking this course you will be able to:
- Describe the importance of identifying information patterns for building models
- Explain probability concepts for solving investing problems
- Explain the use of linear regression and interpret related Python and R code
- Describe gradient descent, explain logistic regression, and interpret Python and R code
- Describe the characteristics and uses of time-series models
This course is part of the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization offered by CFA Institute....
By Vijay G K
Feb 14, 2022
Shreenivas Kunte,CFA did an amazing job in explaining the complex concepts in Statitics (Probability, Linear Regression). Not just the concepts, but its usage in Investment decision making is well explained with examples from real world. Thanks so much.
By Martin A W
Mar 19, 2022
Good about just teacher English accent is difficult to understand