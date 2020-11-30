LJ
Feb 10, 2021
As a current cleaning supervisor, this course has taught me many important things regarding my position. I am really thankful for all what I have learned. I will continue with the next course.
GG
Jan 19, 2021
Great course to offer on coursera with flexible terms of study and adequate materials to equip students to pass their assignments, earn a certificate and build on their career.
By Ramona M•
Nov 30, 2020
This course is very informative and very well put together, I highly recommend it and will be advising all my friends to take this course.
By Mc f•
Dec 5, 2020
Everything was very educational. Briefly concise and easy to understand. It was an amazing learning experience. Thank you.
By Piotr D•
Dec 23, 2021
very bad, modern maybe for 1998 bot not now. Don’t recomend.
By Kaboos B H Q•
Nov 24, 2020
It seemed very timely after I finished the training. From this training one can learn about modern Supervision techniques, can learn understanding employees & handling them smartly, can learn US laws. This course is basically on Human Resource Management & Compliance Management. There's no substitute of Modern Supervisor Skills to sustain a business in this competitive world.
By Bernard D V•
Dec 14, 2020
Really good course! You will have the opportunity to study a lot of subjects that are very useful for any managers (create a positive workplace, communicate the right way, build a service culture...). The course is very complete and is very efficient in its delivery. The only thing that could have been improved is the video and audio quality but that's a detail.
By Elaine M•
Oct 25, 2021
Course is very straightforward. Learning through the course helps you grasps the basic knowledge and builds that foundation to the next level.
By Faezur R F•
Feb 9, 2022
The Course Content is pretty basic before managing a project or developing a project regarding any work. But my question is really those content helpful and related to modern times? Some contents are savvy, in terms of virtual world, what is the necessary to learn about office culture? Today most multinational work space becoming informal, creative there is no rules and procedure about those. Btw i am giving paying exam as i do not incomplete any work. If any one faced better opportunity after giving pay exam let me know.
By Guilherme R•
Apr 12, 2021
Um excelente curso pois abrange todos os aspectos ligados a gerência. Você aprenderá sobre vendas, comportamento, clientes, como levar sua mensagem a diversos comandados e de acordo com seu perfil. Diversidade e assédio também é discutida neste curso. Indico mesmo para quem não tem a intenção de tornar-se um gerente pois é possível entender como são tomadas suas decisões e a balança em que ele se encontra, atendendo as necessidades da empresa e adequando as demandas aos funcionários.
By Teena R•
Mar 21, 2021
I am glad that I competed this course, it helps to develop our supervisory skills in order to professionally manage our team. Weekly discussion forums, mandatory Peer Graded Assignment are very interesting, we can assess the work of our peer, get to know the different perspectives, and learn more insightful information. Thanks to Coursera for making it happen.
By Jennifer O•
Feb 1, 2021
I feel very excited and honored having a certificate on coursera it was worth the time, dedication and effort. now i can boldly say i am a certified trained supervisor that can fit any organization, i can even revamp an organization that has lost its glory if given that autonomous power to practice.
thank you ICPM
By Anna C•
Oct 7, 2021
This is my first course on (Modern Supervisor Skills) on the coursera.org and I really liked it with very good approach to teaching. The video lessons are made very professionally with the ideal length of video lessons, interesting practice questions for mastering the material.
By Craig P•
Feb 26, 2021
The modern supervisor skills training module was a very good and up-to-date refresher on the basic requirements needed to be a good supervisor. Reviewing the peer reviewed assignments gave me a few ideas of how to improve my supervisory skills and future performance.
By Cynthia L B•
Apr 28, 2021
BEST COURSE EVER. VERY EDUCATIVE. LEARNT HOW TO HANDLE DIVERSITY, CREATE A STRONG CUSTOMER-CENTRIC CULTURE, COMMUNICATE EFFECTIVELY WITH GROUP AND INDIVIDUALS. LEARNT TO BUILD A HEALTHY WORKING ENVIRONMENT TO BALANCE ORGANIZATIONAL GOALS
By Joshua A•
Mar 5, 2021
very engaging and educative course.....I recommend the course for any professional seeking to learn or to improve his or her managerial skills and competences.........a lot of rich material is provided in this course........
By Suhaimi C•
Oct 20, 2021
Fantastic course and awesome instructor. Great materials and written assignment. Learned the supervisor skills more systematically. HIghly recommend this course to take your supervisor skills to the next level.
By Leonardo J•
Feb 11, 2021
By Gifty G•
Jan 20, 2021
By LOPEZ R T E•
Nov 4, 2021
Curso muy interesante con la forma de ver el mundo de los negocios y relaciones interpersonales, da a entender mejor como es la comunicación eficaz entre nos.
By dimitri g•
Dec 13, 2021
ITS Very interested but if your can tell mee... no one is making this course now and i dont have review my assigmnet :((( help mee.... i have only one maybe
By Abd u R A•
Mar 18, 2022
I like this kind of assignments, even it's hard to achieve and need a lot of time but it is so benefial and icrease the ability of the learner to
By Evteev D•
Jul 30, 2021
A course that gives practice on modern methods and cases. I like that the experts discussed the trends of recent years - this is important.
By OLAYEMI A•
Nov 22, 2021
I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organized and focused on practical situations. Thank you.
By Rodney M•
Dec 22, 2021
This is a great course as it creates the atmosphere for internal growth of self discipline and enhancement mental stability.
By Ahmed M S I•
Jan 25, 2022
you will learn many skills, leading, managing, analyzing
it is one of the best courses ............. hobe the best for all
By Muhammad I•
May 6, 2021
I cannot rate it more than five stars :)
I will keep it among top courses ever i have attended on Coursera.