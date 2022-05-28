The Capstone Project offers qualified learners to the opportunity to apply their knowledge by analyzing and comparing multiple data sources on the same topic. Students will develop a research question, access and analyze relevant data, and critically examine the quality of each data source.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Questionnaire Design
Develop a questionnaire for the capstone project. You can choose between two topics: A post-course evaluation survey for the Coursera MOOC “Questionnaire Design in Social Surveys” or a National Health Interview survey focusing on fitness, exercise, and nutrition. The survey should not take more than 10 minutes (not more than 30 questions) and should be a self-administered survey (online).
Questionnaire Implementation
This part of the capstone project involves (1) implementing the questionnaire you developed in the Questionnaire Design for Social Surveys part of the capstone project as an online questionnaire designed for both mobile and desktop (PC) administration, (2) deploying the questionnaire to 100 respondents, and (3) interpreting some of the data.
Sampling and Weighting
Conduct a two-stage sampling project. You will select a two-stage stratified sample from a population that is based on data from the 2015 National Health Interview Survey done in the United States. You will complete three steps: (1) Select a sample of two block groups in each stratum with probabilities proportional to the number of persons in each block group. This requires counting the number of persons in each block group by stratum to plan five separate selections of two block groups in each stratum. (2) Then select a simple random sample without replacement (srswor) of 10% of the persons within each sample block group. (3) Calculate weights for each sample case and compute weighted estimates from the sample.
Data Analysis
Here you will analyze the National Health Interview Survey sample data file, NHISsamdat.csv. You should be careful to properly deal with missing values in the data set.
About the Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization
This specialization covers the fundamentals of surveys as used in market research, evaluation research, social science and political research, official government statistics, and many other topic domains. In six courses, you will learn the basics of questionnaire design, data collection methods, sampling design, dealing with missing values, making estimates, combining data from different sources, and the analysis of survey data. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned throughout the specialization by analyzing and comparing multiple data sources.
