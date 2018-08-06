Learner Reviews & Feedback for Survey Data Collection and Analytics Project (Capstone) by University of Michigan
About the Course
The Capstone Project offers qualified learners to the opportunity to apply their knowledge by analyzing and comparing multiple data sources on the same topic. Students will develop a research question, access and analyze relevant data, and critically examine the quality of each data source.
At the completion of this capstone, students will have demonstrated hands-on data analysis capability, evaluated the quality of different data sources using the Total Survey Error approach, involving at least some of the following: comparing weighted non-probability samples to data collected from probability samples, using sampling techniques to correct for coverage errors, and tracking and assess the ease of using an online questionnaire that you implement....
By Scheller H
Aug 6, 2018
The lack of professor engagement is paramount for an intensive course like this, but you're left on your own. Coursera has figured out a great way to make money without having to pay professors for engageNot taking another Coursera course again.