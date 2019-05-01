BP
Apr 30, 2019
Incredibly relevant information that should be part of everyones basic education. Well done to UM for opening it up to the world.
AC
Apr 2, 2019
Great course to better understand where your food comes from and why that matters!
By Brenda C P•
Apr 30, 2019
Incredibly relevant information that should be part of everyones basic education. Well done to UM for opening it up to the world.
By Albert C•
Apr 3, 2019
Great course to better understand where your food comes from and why that matters!
By Laura G M•
Apr 17, 2019
Such an awesome course. It's great to know about the many aspects surrounding food production and consumption and the MANY options that we have to reduce our carbon footprint and improve our health at the same time through our diet (composting, more thoughtful buying habits, reducing meat and especially beef...) Although I already knew about the huge ecological impact of beef, it's great to see it backed and emphasized by experts. A huge takeaway is the emphasis on incremental solutions: e.g. if you are firm about continuing to eat beef, it's better to have a beef burger that is some percentage mushroom. You don't have to fully cut it out to make a difference.
By 曾華靖•
Apr 26, 2019
It's my first course on Coursera, and I do think it is quite positive and useful. As a Taiwanese, I almost have meet for every meal, and it's really common for us to do that. However, after finish that class, I have more knowledge to convince my friends, families to have less meat in our normal life.
By Amanda P S•
Apr 22, 2019
Gostei bastante do material, mas poderiam fornecer alguma certificação ao final.
By Gretchen H•
Aug 18, 2021
It was very informative but the people leading the discussions, for the most part, were not at all inspiring.