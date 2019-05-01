Chevron Left
Sustainable Food Teach-Out by University of Michigan

What we choose to eat matters. Did you know that a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions come from food and agricultural systems? One way each and every one of us can take to reduce our impact on the environment is to change what is on the end of our forks. Join other participants and a range of experts in this Teach-Out to explore the complexities of the food system and how we can, individually and collectively, create food habits that reduce our impact on climate change. We break down behaviors in three parts: 1) what we choose to eat, 2) where we source our food from, and 3) reducing food-related waste. This Teach-Out originally launched in April 2019. Since then, we've added a new module of content focused on food justice, access, and equity. We hope this Teach-Out inspires and empowers you to make changes you feel support our collective journey toward a more sustainable global diet. This Teach-Out will address the following questions: Why are food choices so difficult? Why is food choice so important for reducing greenhouse gas emissions? What is the difference between a beef hamburger and a plant-based hamburger in terms of environmental impact? Where are my food-related emissions coming from? What does diversity, access, equity, and justice mean in the context of our food systems?...

BP

Apr 30, 2019

Incredibly relevant information that should be part of everyones basic education. Well done to UM for opening it up to the world.

AC

Apr 2, 2019

Great course to better understand where your food comes from and why that matters!

By Brenda C P

Apr 30, 2019

Incredibly relevant information that should be part of everyones basic education. Well done to UM for opening it up to the world.

By Albert C

Apr 3, 2019

Great course to better understand where your food comes from and why that matters!

By Laura G M

Apr 17, 2019

Such an awesome course. It's great to know about the many aspects surrounding food production and consumption and the MANY options that we have to reduce our carbon footprint and improve our health at the same time through our diet (composting, more thoughtful buying habits, reducing meat and especially beef...) Although I already knew about the huge ecological impact of beef, it's great to see it backed and emphasized by experts. A huge takeaway is the emphasis on incremental solutions: e.g. if you are firm about continuing to eat beef, it's better to have a beef burger that is some percentage mushroom. You don't have to fully cut it out to make a difference.

By 曾華靖

Apr 26, 2019

It's my first course on Coursera, and I do think it is quite positive and useful. As a Taiwanese, I almost have meet for every meal, and it's really common for us to do that. However, after finish that class, I have more knowledge to convince my friends, families to have less meat in our normal life.

By Amanda P S

Apr 22, 2019

Gostei bastante do material, mas poderiam fornecer alguma certificação ao final.

By Gretchen H

Aug 18, 2021

It was very informative but the people leading the discussions, for the most part, were not at all inspiring.

