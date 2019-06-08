TB
May 13, 2020
Very understanding for someone like me who is not in the tourism sector. Only but is that there are articles and videos which are not for public access. The videos and interviews are very interesting.
AB
Mar 7, 2020
Amazing course. Full of great information, straight to the point, with many life examples and research data. Very helpful for both environmental enthusiasts and hospitality professionals. Many thanks!
By Mariana R K•
Jun 8, 2019
The course is OK, but just that. It is too focused on one case study, and the quizes are all about specific statistics on the case of Zanzibar. It feels like you're doing a course on the tourism challenges of one specific place, instead of broadly speaking about the sustainability of tourism in different scenarios.
By Himank A•
Jun 4, 2020
I want to appreciate my Mentor Mr. Flemming Konradsen for providing such a pleasant learning experience through this course. This will surely enlighten our career in a positive direction.
Thank You
By Ulla M K N•
Apr 17, 2020
The course was very focused on Zanzibar. As the owner of a travel agency I needed a broader view on the subject. The quiz parts were more or less just numbers from stats or quotes from Danish professors. I hoped for a far more practical course rather than this "Learn these numbers from Zanzibar and remember them...
By Elkin A•
Dec 27, 2018
It is a great course for those interested in sustainable tourism! Keep in mind that it is developed on a case study (Zanzibar) and it focuses a lot in coastal environments. Still, you could apply the knowledge to other environments/scenarios.
By peter j•
Sep 7, 2019
The topic is broad and deep, so this short course hardly scratches the surface. That is okay, but what is not is the poor mechanics of it. Many of the links were broken. Of those that were not they led to forums that require a sign in to download the document. Most of the material was between 5 and 10 years old. Some of the material was too light - media articles written for an uniformed audience, while other material was too heavy - scientific papers written for scholars in the field. There was not much balance. On top of all that, the English transcriptions of the videos are full of errors, which sometimes made them incomprehensible.
By Monica J•
Apr 22, 2020
Many of the links required signing up for a service. Suggest having the information in a .pdf instead of links. I learned mainly about Zanzibar. Suggest including more countries or changing the title of the course to reflect that Zanzibar is the focus.
By Esther H O•
Aug 27, 2019
Aunque el contenido del curso está genial, muchos de los links a contenidos están rotos o caídos, con lo que encontrar esos materiales es complicado o imposible a la hora de contestar los cuestionarios.
By Nicolas C W•
Aug 29, 2018
very specific, not widely applicable
By Alexa C•
May 2, 2020
I have a masters in sustainable tourism (social research) from King's College London and I learned a lot from my programme, but my course did not delve in detail about the human health related impacts of tourism as much. Unless your dissertation focused on tourism and health, we only spoke of the impact of tourism on health in general terms. This specific course by the University of Copenhagen was a great way to better understand the more specific relationship between health and tourism. I learned a lot and was grateful for the new sources and materials shared. I especially thought that the case study approach was a great way to make the issues more real and 'understandable'. Well done to UofC for a great course! Would recommend.
By Ajmeth R•
Jul 6, 2020
Fantastic course. Only drawbacks would be statistics and studies that maybe outdated now, and some links to studies that are not open for all readers. Use and reference to Zanzibar as a case study throughout the course while a good idea for statistics and examples, the course felt a bit to exclusive to Zanzibar's sustainability issues. More examples like when the course brought in India, Mallorca etc may have helped.
By Arpito G•
Jul 26, 2020
It is a very well thought out and engaging course. It opens up the mind to the challenges faced by the various small island nations as well as the other regions which are dependent on tourist inflow but are battling to face the challenges to sustainability and ecological instability because of the inflow. This course gives good insights and handles the case study of Zanzibar very well.
By Anastasiya B•
Mar 8, 2020
By Derek S•
Nov 2, 2020
Excellent and highly informative; I would recommend this course to my colleagues in the industry.
By F I•
Feb 20, 2020
The course is very interesting, but I would have preferred a more international approach. Some of the readings and videos were outdated, available only by payment or not available at all. I think this course should be reviewed.
By Alexandra S•
Apr 24, 2020
Some resources were unavailable and context is a bit outdated in my opinion. But in general, a great start for anyone learning about the concept of sustainability and the speakers were very good as well.
By Jonathan D•
Apr 17, 2020
Would have appreciated a more extensive, worldview-look of the issue. Using Zanzibar as a case study was great, but the course needed more depth in other areas of the world.
By MEETH B J 1•
May 25, 2020
A decent course which highlights various problems the tourism industry faces and creates for the environment.
By HIMA B S S K•
May 20, 2020
From this course we can know about Zanzibar island.And the measures to reduce waste in the hotels.
By Vanderleia M D•
Jun 14, 2020
Very specific case to study, I was expecting someting more general... Questions are always related to specific numbers and percentages and i fel that it leads us to decorate the numbers instead of really learning.
The professor is very good but personally, once again, I was expecting someting more general.
By Monica G•
Mar 1, 2020
Excellent course, excellent presentations, very interesting approach, interviews, questions, reflections, approaches to the tourism model that must be revised for the future.
The proposals made that take into account the local populations and the need to control the ways of doing business that do not take into account in social or economic terms the residents of the populations themselves, which are utilities from the point of view of heritage, economy and human and natural resources, are extraordinary.
Also excellent is the leadership of the coordinator, a key person who runs the course beautifully and is a pleasure to listen to. Congratulations on this course which is a gem.
By Victor H P•
Aug 23, 2020
Very good course, for me was totally life changing, and interesting how a non social responsible tourist can destroy the local environment with simple "non thinkable" actions and decisions, and the inverse, with a social, cultural and economic responsible tourist can develop an country and protect the nature at same time! really amazing, I recommend everyone who travel for long distances destinations, mainly for little islands. And for hoteliers decision-makers who want to achieve a brand new type of market, that probable will increase in the near future.
By Hilary M•
May 18, 2020
This was a great introduction to some of the broader issues tourism causes, and with a helpful deep-dive into the situation on Zanzibar. Plenty of supplemental materials to read and watch. My one complaint is that several of the optional readings were from research websites where, even after creating a student account, I wasn't able to access. Also, a few of the other links were broken. But still, the videos and content in the main part of the course were really excellent.
By Ian c•
Sep 13, 2020
Before the course, I was not conscious what I "contributed" positively and negatively as a tourist when I visited a beach resort in another country. I'll make sure in future when I visit another beach resort that I, as much as possible, leave behind only footprints which can be washed away by water.
I hope that the links to the readings could be reviewed regularly to check if it is not broken and if the readings are still accessible directly by the public.
By BSTM J K D C•
Mar 10, 2021
I learned a lot regarding the topic of sustainable tourism, Thanks for the excellence of the professor who gives every little detail pertaining to the topic. It was indeed a very knowleageable course.
By Md. I•
Jun 30, 2020
I really loved this course. I recommend this course to all of them who wants to make a better future for us and our next generation.This course deals with eco tourism and also a part of Blue Economy.