QA
Nov 14, 2020
Hy, I am from Pakistan. My name is Qamar Abbas. i just have completed the course. it was very informative course. I learnt how technology is shaping over life our democracy and other fields of life.
LM
Feb 23, 2021
Good course during the election of 2020. It was a very interesting topic of study
By laki•
Nov 27, 2020
Super disappointing. Reeks of bias and lack of objectivity. Within the first minutes of introduction lecturers exposed few of their biases. Lack of forum where students could ask questions is also disappointing.. i remember previous courses I participated in had forums.
For a truly enlightening course where you actually get exposed to thinking and not indoctrination, check out the most popular course in the history of Harvard, Justice Harvard, Michael Sandel. And then imagine if Stanford lecturers applied similar pedagogical method to their determined views on the topic.
Btw, how come they claim elections are secure when Dominion voting system was declined in numerous states due to security issues, yet enabled in dozens of other states? Interesting.
By qamar a•
Nov 15, 2020
Hy, I am from Pakistan. My name is Qamar Abbas. i just have completed the course. it was very informative course. I learnt how technology is shaping over life our democracy and other fields of life.
By Lonnie M•
Feb 24, 2021
Good course during the election of 2020. It was a very interesting topic of study
By Zanele M•
May 31, 2021
As technology becomes intergrated in our lives it is pertinent to understand the implications it will have on politics. I think this course is a great introduction to this, although, its disadvanatge is that this course is tailored to the American context. Having examples from other parts of the world would be beneficial.
By Amin M a K a A M G•
Mar 9, 2022
This was a relatively easy course on Democracy, Technology and the 2020 election in the USA. The course moderators kept me engaged as well as the guests kept me wanting to get more information. Thanks to all the people who made the course interesting.
By John D•
Oct 27, 2020
Some very interesting ideas and analysis, some areas of confusion, especially with the industry rep.
Could have done without the political editorial in the intro video.
By Donald E M•
Jan 18, 2022
The course is well organized and presented. I am trying to get to week 2 but cannot. I have completed week 1 but the system will not acknowledge the completion.
By Dallas E•
Nov 16, 2020
i found the content interesting and gleaned quite a few new insights.
By Akshay D•
Aug 21, 2021
Good course
By Chabi F•
Mar 9, 2022
Amplia opinión y debate sobre la influencia de la tecnología en la democracia -aunque en este aspecto habría que specificar que se basa exclusivamente en la democracia USA- y en las elecciones de 2020 a la presidencia de USA. Hay más incógnitas que certezas cerradas en el debate abierto. Aun así, es un debate que ejemplifica cómo las redes tecnológicas afectan a la democracia y al curso electoral.