Advanced Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Advanced Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lung Cancer Overview

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Differential Diagnosis and Diagnostic Work-up

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 162 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Staging

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 108 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Tracheal Cancer: Therapeutics

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 305 min)

