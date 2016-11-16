Thoracic malignancies are major, global health problems. Lung cancer is the most common cancer and cause of cancer death in the world, with more than 1.5 million deaths per year. More Americans will die from lung cancer each year (approximately 159,480) than from colon, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancer combined (approximately 158,630), the next most common causes of cancer death. Esophageal cancer is the 6th most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide, and the 4th most common cause in developing nations.
Thoracic OncologyUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Instructors
Dr. Leslie Eisenbud QuintCourse Co-director, Professor of Radiology and Professor of Surgery, Section of Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Rishindra ReddyCourse Co-director, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Gregory KalemkerianCourse Co-director, Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lung Cancer Overview
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Differential Diagnosis and Diagnostic Work-up
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Staging
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Tracheal Cancer: Therapeutics
Reviews
- 5 stars92.09%
- 4 stars6.74%
- 3 stars0.69%
- 2 stars0.23%
- 1 star0.23%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THORACIC ONCOLOGY
Many thanks for this GREAT course, very comprehensive!
through this course i have got a vast knowledge about lung cancer
A very comprehensive course on thoracic oncology, well structured presentations, useful quizzes. Would recommend for any medic interested in the subject.
Very thorough! The information will be incredibly useful in my current role as a thoracic nurse navigator.
