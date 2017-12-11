GK
Nov 16, 2020
Great course, Great instructors, Great material!\n\nIt will help you obtain distilled knowledge and develop skills valuable in your everyday clinical practice in the field of thoracic oncology.
D
Dec 10, 2017
Fantastic course, very informative with great resources. Lectures were great and I would highly recommend this course to people interest in Thoracic Surgery!
By Devan D L•
Dec 11, 2017
By Mohammad M A•
Apr 18, 2020
Please help us learn more about malignancies with various courses on other prevalent chronic diseases.
By ananda•
Mar 2, 2021
Excellent and very thorough course. This is categorized as an "Advanced" course. My take on this label is that it is extremely helpful to have a knowledge of cardiopulmonary anatomy to get the most out of the course. For instance, my impression is that some of the content is geared to clinical best practices with lectures given by MDs for MDs. There are also interactive discussions relevant only to those working in a clinical setting. That said, after completing some of the other beginner and intermediated cancer courses on Coursera, I had no problem following most of the material and learning a lot along the way. I'd recommend taking anatomy before this if you can in order to get the most out of the course.
By Madison A•
May 8, 2020
The instructors provide clear diagrams and offer a good repetition of key points throughout their lectures. I'm a high school student, and my grandmother was recently diagnosed with stage 3c NSCLC, so this course has really helped me to understand what she's going through treatmentwise. I had to supplement the course with some Googling for terms, but I really do feel accomplished and I've learned so much over the past seven weeks. Thank you, UMich!
By Ong J J•
Dec 6, 2016
This overview is comprehensive and covers a wide range of topics. The lecturers come from various disciplines and provide their perspectives on the multi-disciplinary care for patients with thoracic malignancies.
By Aimen A•
Jun 24, 2020
It provides Very thorough learning of tumors of thorax. It's a great learning platform for the healthcare professionals .
By Раханская Е В•
May 27, 2020
This course is suitable for both the surgeon and the student. Everything is very affordable.
By Shailesh P S•
Jul 18, 2017
Great course with great info to be part of. Enjoyed..!! Thank you Michigan and professors.
By Deleted A•
Aug 27, 2020
I have learned many new things..I am pleased and grateful.thank you for the opportunity.
By Padma P D•
Aug 6, 2020
Really great course! Thank you to all! Very deep into the subject! appreciate it!
By Benjamin B G•
Nov 4, 2016
This is indeed a comprehensive and an excellent course so far. Thanks very much.
By ZT•
Oct 18, 2016
very good lecture. thank you, Profs, to make it online and share free.
By Komala R•
Sep 11, 2020
through this course i have got a vast knowledge about lung cancer
By Ibrahim K M•
Jan 19, 2019
in this course you will find new information you never see before
By Akshay S S•
Jun 29, 2019
Thank you for sharing information with me
By Vasilis V•
Oct 28, 2016
Excellent course.
By Matthew B•
Dec 12, 2021
One of the best courses I've ever been to either online or offline, and that I believe should be upgraded to a full Specialization due to its length and extent spanned. Maybe some follow-up in the future? Kudos to professors Kalamkerian, Quint, Orringer, Myers, Urba, Reddy, Chang et al. for putting all these updates together and for their efforts in teaching them. On a sad note, I didn't get Kalamkerian's autograph in the certificate although I very much longed for it as he conducted perhaps the largest bulk of the course :(
By Gerald V•
Aug 13, 2020
As a pediatric oncologist, I have not had to deal with either lung or esophageal cancers.
The use of endoscopic analysis for determining lymph node involvement was quite an eye-opener.
Likewise, the immunologic histochemical variation was a valuable learning experience as were the
pathologic descriptions of adenoca variants.
The only possible criticism might be the thoracic surgeons use of acronyms without explanation, but
this was minor.
Kudos to the team
Gratefully Gerald Vladimer MD
By Stacey K•
Sep 30, 2017
Thank you for the interesting and accessible course on such a complicated topic. I am a biotechnologist and I did not understand all the lectures or remembered all the treatments plans but I have received a comprehensive idea of how cancer in general is treated and managed and what kind of difficulties doctor and patients encounter. Excellent course.
By Cor R•
Apr 1, 2020
If you are pursuing a career in surgical oncology specialized in the field of thoracic oncology, my advise would be to start with this in-depth introduction provide by the University of Michigan and you will be well on your way with a strong theoretical foundation.
By marco h•
Dec 30, 2020
I understood the general and specific concepts of thoracic oncology, interpreted clinical cases related to pulmonary and esophageal pathology that will be of great help in my professional training, grateful to the University of Michigan for the opportunity.
By Ralfe P•
Feb 6, 2017
A very comprehensive overview of lung and esophageal cancer, from risk factors, to diagnosis, staging, surgery, palliative care, psychological support and pain management. I thoroughly enjoyed participating in this excellently presented course.
By Grigorios K•
Nov 17, 2020
By Clémence A W•
May 18, 2022
Great course ! All of it was so interesting I could not stop listening. The quality of the content, the pace but also the videos and sound ...everything was perfect !
By Ana T•
Jul 19, 2017
A very comprehensive course on thoracic oncology, well structured presentations, useful quizzes. Would recommend for any medic interested in the subject.