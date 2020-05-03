In times of crisis, like the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic, we can still find ways to thrive by using positive practices. When many of us feel challenged enough just getting through the day, thriving simply means finding ways to meet those challenges — large or small — with creativity, resourcefulness, and agility. Join this Teach-Out to learn about practices that allow people and organizations to thrive, even during trying times.
Thrive in Trying Times Teach-OutUniversity of Michigan
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Thrive in Trying Times
This course has offered me several easy-to-adopt insights, supported by studies, that I can introduce in my life to thrive in these trying times. It has definitely helped to add value in my life.
I thoroughly enjoyed this! Thank you so very much!!
Thank you this was a pleasant learning experience. I have found that the teach-out course remains in my 'in progress' tab, is their a way to move it to completed?
