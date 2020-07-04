Chevron Left
In times of crisis, like the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic, we can still find ways to thrive by using positive practices. When many of us feel challenged enough just getting through the day, thriving simply means finding ways to meet those challenges — large or small — with creativity, resourcefulness, and agility. Join this Teach-Out to learn about practices that allow people and organizations to thrive, even during trying times. We invite you to join us in the Thrive in Trying Times Teach-Out, a free learning experience and global conversation to consider how positive practices might help you navigate this time of stress. You will learn with experts from the Center for Positive Organization at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business about how you can create these conditions using specific, evidence-based practices from the field of Positive Organizational Scholarship. Throughout the TeachOut, experts will share concrete actions you can take, both as an individual and as family, an organization, and community....

By Dawn H

Jul 4, 2020

I'm annoyed at this course. There seems to be no way to actually finish it, or rather, once the course is finished, there is no way to get it off of our "In Progress" lists. Do the administrators not know how to set a completion factor? Can Coursera fix this?

By Donna D

Jun 2, 2020

This class was so incredibly informative and helpful, I was sad about finishing it! I even went back to the course after finishing it to see some of my favorite segments again. - I plan to keep my notes handy and use the information learned from now on. It has been one of my favorite courses. A huge thank you to all who made this Teach-Out possible!

By Winnie H

Apr 30, 2020

This course has offered me several easy-to-adopt insights, supported by studies, that I can introduce in my life to thrive in these trying times. It has definitely helped to add value in my life.

By Monique S

Jun 13, 2020

Thank you this was a pleasant learning experience. I have found that the teach-out course remains in my 'in progress' tab, is their a way to move it to completed?

By Andrea S

May 4, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this! Thank you so very much!!

By Thiago G d S M

Jun 15, 2020

very good

