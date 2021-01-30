By Julie E D•
Jan 30, 2021
The teachers and the materials in support of the lectures are excellent! it was so much material . I know very little about the history of Spain, but I love to learn about it. I loved the videos and presentations. The handbooks are excellent. I felt I did not learn enough on 15th century Spanish paleography. I guess I could handle 13th century and 19th century a lot faster. I passed the course but I want to spend nore time going over the 15th century manual. I would love to be able to help with the optional project, but I am not ready yet!
Thanks Dr Martinez-Davila and thanks to all the experts, museum Directors that taught us so beautifully! Viva Spain! Julie Dawson
By Omar E G•
May 29, 2020
First of all, I would like to thank Prof. Roger Martinez for this fruitful course. In fact, I am working on legal translation and the practical part concerning palaeography was of great importance for me. Also, I touched a sense of objectivity in exposing and discussing historical facts. It's true that I can differ with you in some historical issues but generally speaking the material provided is objective.
Thank you indeed, looking forward to collaborating with you in the future.
Best regards
Omar EL GHAZI from Morocco
By Maximiliano E•
Jan 16, 2021
Amzing course!
By Karen K•
Aug 1, 2020
I was not able to complete the course. The script of the manuscript that I downloaded for intermediate /13th century paleography was so small as to be completely illegible even with a magnifying glass. I took a similar course taught by Professor Martinez a few years ago -i think it was the first one -Deciphering Medieval Manuscripts -Plasencia Spain- and it was a much better course -. i was successful in transcribing the manuscripts and felt a great sense of satisfaction afterwards. I felt like I was actually contributing to a larger project. Sincerely Karen kay
By Joy S•
Jan 19, 2019
About half the course was of no use to me: instead of being about the history of Toledo it got into Spanish paleography. So I'm not doing the last 2 weeks.