About this Course

5,568 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Barter That Thing!

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Build Your Own Toolkit: Value

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Build Your Own Toolkit: Refine

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Build Your Own Toolkit: Spread the Love!

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING A TOOLKIT FOR YOUR SALES PROCESS

View all reviews

About the The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization

The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder