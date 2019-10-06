In Course 4, we are quite literally “putting it all together”. We will review the insights we gained from our barter experiment and use the tools we created each week to curate your Sales Toolkit.
This course is part of the The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Barter That Thing!
This week we will review the insights we gained from our barter experiment and begin compiling your Sales Toolkit.
Week 2: Build Your Own Toolkit: Value
This week is all about your Sales Toolkit. We’re going to talk about the value of the toolkit and how to make it work for you.
Week 3: Build Your Own Toolkit: Refine
This week we’ll focus on refining your Sales Toolkit. Your toolkit should be a living document that improves over time and this week I’ll show you how to do just that.
Week 4: Build Your Own Toolkit: Spread the Love!
One of the best ways to reach true mastery in the Art of Sales is to teach it to someone else. You've built this great Sales Toolkit, and you've acquired a powerful set of sales Knowledge, Skill, and Discipline. Your job this week is to spread the love and teach others how to do the same.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.82%
- 4 stars13.69%
- 3 stars2.05%
- 2 stars0.68%
- 1 star2.73%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING A TOOLKIT FOR YOUR SALES PROCESS
Everyone I mean everyone should take this course, whether you are a salesperson or not. It's worth the time and resources invested. such an expository course that gives an insight on how sell (
This course is solely on your own. You learned the basics, now you apply it and test it-then update it. I think the entire specialization should have been just a single course.
Very fun and informative, even if you do not have a sales background. Thank you for offering a free trial!
This course is great and there is a lot to learn that you can use in your sales career.
About the The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Close more deals and improve the performance of any sales team. The Art of Sales Specialization is designed to make you more effective and efficient as you pursue your sales goals. Understand how to stand out in the crowd, attract customers, and build support for your initiatives within your company. Knowing how to “get to yes” is a crucial skill that can improve many facets of your life. Prepare to be tested, taught, and transformed as you learn to locate new customers and get great results.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.